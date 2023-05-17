CEDAR FALLS — From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, the eighth annual Cop on A Rooftop event will take place at participating Dunkin’s across Iowa, including in Cedar Falls. The event has raised more than $170,000 dollars for Special Olympics Iowa during the first seven years of the program.

Representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Iowa will be collecting money that goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Iowa. Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 6004 University Ave. in Cedar Falls.