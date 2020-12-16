Cooking for Christmas: Dishes to please picky eaters

There's no doubt that Christmas 2020 is going to be different.
Most of us will be home for Christmas. Gatherings will be smaller and more casual, no big parties or typical potlucks and buffets. Maybe you'll just want to have a family-only get-together.
However you want to celebrate the holidays, people still need to eat. Chef James Nadeau's recipes are perfect for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus and will please the pickiest eaters. Nadeau is executive chef at Western Home Communities' Jorgensen Plaza.
Stuffed Chicken and Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce
- 4 each 4-6 ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 1 bag ( 12-14 ounces ) fresh, wilted spinach (steamed in a pan)
- 4 ounces Julienned sun-dried tomato
- 4 ounces sliced Havarti cheese
- 2 clove minced garlic
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce (see recipe)
Preheat oven to 375 F. On a piece of plastic wrap, lay out the four chicken breasts and sprinkle each with garlic, salt and pepper. Divide wilted spinach into four portions and distribute evenly on each chicken breast, then sprinkle each breast with sun-dried tomatoes.
Roll up each chicken breast. Place on baking sheet and roast 18 to 20 minutes until internal temperature is 165 F.
Remove from oven and place a slice of cheese on each chicken breast. Cover baking sheet with aluminum foil. Let stand for 5 minutes. Serve warm with mushroom sauce. Serves 4.
Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce
- 1 cup dry white wine
- ½ cup thinly sliced leeks (about 1 large)
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 2 cloves thinly sliced garlic
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
- 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1 cup diced shiitake mushroom caps (about 4 ounces)
- 1 (4-inch) Portobello mushroom cap, gills removed, chopped
- 1 thyme sprig
- 1 parsley sprig
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Pour wine in saucepan with leeks. Reduce wine by three-quarters over medium heat. Add cream and garlic; reduce by half.
In sauté pan, sauté mushrooms, thyme and parsley in butter until browned. Remove thyme and parsley. Add mushrooms to sauce. Adjust consistency of sauce by reducing over heat. Add salt and pepper to taste.
(Sauce also can be tossed with pasta, served over grilled chicken or roasted boneless pork chops)
Spinach Lasagna
- 3 cups (or 1 24-ounce jar) marinara sauce
- 1 box no-boil lasagna noodles (you may not use all the noodles)
- 1 (15 ounce) container ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
- 2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 2 cups frozen spinach
- 3/4 cup roughly-chopped fresh basil leaves, loosely packed and divided
- 1/3 cup freshly-grated Parmesan cheese
- Pinch of cracked black pepper
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- ¼ teaspoon minced garlic
Preheat oven to 375 F.
In a bowl, mix together 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese and Parmesan and ricotta cheeses, minced garlic, black and red pepper and chopped parsley.
In a 13- by-9-inch baking pan or casserole dish, cover bottom with 1 cup marinara sauce. Place one layer of lasagna noodles on top of sauce. Cover with 1 cup marinara sauce. Layer 1 cup frozen spinach on top, followed by a layer of half of cheese mixture. Repeat layering with 1 cup marinara sauce, remaining spinach and cheese mixture. Finish with one layer of lasagna noodles and cover the remaining 1 cup marinara sauce.
Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake until bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes (test to make sure noodles are cooked through). You may need additional bake time, depending on your oven. Remove foil and cover top of lasagna with remaining 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese. Bake an additional 15 minutes until cheese is melted. Serves 6 to 8.
Hash Brown Casserole
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) cream of chicken soup
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes (about 7 1/2 cups), thawed
- 2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese (about 8 ounces)
- Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray pan with cooking spray. While oven is preheating, stir together soup, sour cream, potatoes and cheese in a 13- by 9-inch baking dish. Season with salt and pepper.
Bake 45 minutes or until mixture is hot and golden brown. Serves 8.
Mediterranean Salad with Pomegranate Molasses
- 24 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup crumbled feta
- 1/4 cup basil, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup mint, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano, roughly chopped
- Olive oil
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses (see recipe)
- Pinch of salt
In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, herbs and feta. Drizzle olive oil and pomegranate molasses over the top and stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately, or keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Pomegranate Molasses
- 4 cups pomegranate juice
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Stir together ingredients in saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low. Let simmer for about an hour, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. After about 45 minutes, most of the liquid is reduced. Reduce heat and let simmer another 15 minutes. If molasses coats the back of a spoon, it is done cooking. Turn off heat and let cool 30 minutes before pouring into a jar or container. It will thicken as it cools.
