Cooking for Christmas: Dishes to please picky eaters

Mediterranean Salad with Pomegranate Molasses

In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, herbs and feta. Drizzle olive oil and pomegranate molasses over the top and stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately, or keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Pomegranate Molasses

Stir together ingredients in saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low. Let simmer for about an hour, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. After about 45 minutes, most of the liquid is reduced. Reduce heat and let simmer another 15 minutes. If molasses coats the back of a spoon, it is done cooking. Turn off heat and let cool 30 minutes before pouring into a jar or container. It will thicken as it cools.