Conversion therapy, also known as reparative therapy or sexual orientation change efforts, is a range of practices aimed at changing an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. There is no scientific evidence conversion therapy is effective, and it is widely considered to be harmful.

Conversion therapy can take many forms, including:

Talk therapy: This may involve trying to convince the individual that their sexual orientation or gender identity is wrong or sinful.

Behavior modification: This may involve using techniques such as aversion therapy, which exposes the individual to negative stimuli in order to associate them with their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Electroshock therapy: This is a dangerous and outdated procedure that has been shown to be ineffective and harmful.

Religious interventions: This may involve trying to convince the individual that their sexual orientation or gender identity is incompatible with their religious beliefs.

Conversion therapy is not only ineffective, but it can also be harmful to mental and physical health. Survivors of conversion therapy have reported experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse.

These comments are from Bard the Google artificial intelligence app. It is not programmed to be liberal or conservative.

Gregory Hoekstra, Waterloo