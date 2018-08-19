FOREST DILLAVOU
WATERLOO -- Over one year ago, the city of Waterloo told us they had a way to get out of the convention center, which was costing the city a lot of money each year. The deal required the city to give more than $1 million to Leslie Corp. in exchange for a redevelopment agreement, which required investment on the part of the corporation. Some council members questioned the financial ability to handle their end of the agreement. Two prior city attorneys said the deal was not a good deal. The city chose to do the deal anyway.
Now, more than a year later, the corporation has not raised the needed money and the city appears to have no closing date on the deal. It's time to replace those folks. We should have listened to the past city council members and city attorneys.
