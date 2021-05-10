 Skip to main content
CONTENTS PAGE 5
0 comments

DEPARTMENTS

ELEMENTS

8 Summer serenity

Benjamin Moore's 'Aegean Teal' is a color that speaks of seaside and harmony.

10 Outdoor essentials

Furnishings to spruce up outdoor spaces for easy living.

16 Express yourself

Abstract shapes can add life and depth into your decor. 

18 Instant updates 

Four ways to make an instant impact. 

FEATURES

20 Ho-hum to humdinger 

This remodel turned an outdated 1990's kitchen into an accessible, functional and pretty kitchen. 

30 All decked out 

W're moving onto decks to relax and entertain, but we still want a roof over our heads.

34 Focus on windows 

Updating windows can add curb appeal, value and comfort in a new or older home. 

ENTERTAINING

38 Get your char on!

Chef Jim shares grilling recipes -- and his tips -- for our favorite summer ritutal. 

44 Backyard bash

Ideas for hosting a memorable summer soiree.

CUTTINGS

40 Wow-worthy hibiscus

Hardy hibiscus brings a taste of the tropics into your landscape.

53 Paradise found

More tropical plants that can transform your garden into a warm-weather paradise. 

