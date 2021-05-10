CONTENTS PAGE 5

DEPARTMENTS

ELEMENTS

8 Summer serenity

Benjamin Moore's 'Aegean Teal' is a color that speaks of seaside and harmony.

10 Outdoor essentials

Furnishings to spruce up outdoor spaces for easy living.

16 Express yourself

Abstract shapes can add life and depth into your decor.

18 Instant updates

Four ways to make an instant impact.

FEATURES

20 Ho-hum to humdinger

This remodel turned an outdated 1990's kitchen into an accessible, functional and pretty kitchen.

30 All decked out

W're moving onto decks to relax and entertain, but we still want a roof over our heads.

34 Focus on windows

Updating windows can add curb appeal, value and comfort in a new or older home.

ENTERTAINING

38 Get your char on!