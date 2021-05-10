CONTENTS PAGE 5

DEPARTMENTS
ELEMENTS
8 Summer serenity
Benjamin Moore's 'Aegean Teal' is a color that speaks of seaside and harmony.
10 Outdoor essentials
Furnishings to spruce up outdoor spaces for easy living.
16 Express yourself
Abstract shapes can add life and depth into your decor.
18 Instant updates
Four ways to make an instant impact.
FEATURES
20 Ho-hum to humdinger
This remodel turned an outdated 1990's kitchen into an accessible, functional and pretty kitchen.
30 All decked out
W're moving onto decks to relax and entertain, but we still want a roof over our heads.
34 Focus on windows
Updating windows can add curb appeal, value and comfort in a new or older home.
ENTERTAINING
38 Get your char on!
Chef Jim shares grilling recipes -- and his tips -- for our favorite summer ritutal.