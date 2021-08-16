Contents & credits

6
Beauty, meet function.
Design 360 at Decorating Den Interiors worked with homeowners to create a beautiful kitchen that says "it's so you!"
12
Warm, woodsy & happy
2 Guys Interior Focus created an interior that reflects the outdoors, with the use of natural colors and texture.
17
A new Midwestern classic
LGC Homes creates striking, modern incarnation of the classic Prairie style home with a monolothic fireplace and a great room with a great view.
24
Sophisticated style for entertaining
A spacious, remodeled kitchen, master bath and other upgrades showcases custom cabinetry from Forever Cabinets.
30
Timeless style & function
Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design created an impeccably designed kitchen, mudroom and laundry space by planning out every detail in advance.
36
Post-and-frame perfection
This open-concept, contemporary home is a beautiful example of post-frame construction by Gingrich.
42
Mid-century modernization
319 Decor and Design redesigns and updates living space and kitchen in mid-century modern home.
50
Respecting mid-century architecture
A new bedroom suite adds livable space through thoughtful planning by Koch Construction, including connection to home's butterfly roof.
58
A neighborhood like no other
The Terraces at West Glen is a new residential development that will single-family and twin homes and luxury condos for retirees.
62
Rebirth of a family home
Complete remodeling revives 1960's family home for modern times, with collaboration by Benton Building Center & Basket of Daisies.
70
Exterior reimagined
New siding, new windows, doors, gutters and porch railing from City Builders have given this older ranch-style home a new look and renewed live.
76
Custom, innovative window coverings
Budget Blinds brings the showroom to homeowners with a broad selection of custom offerings for blinds, shades, shutters and draperies.
82 2021 Parade of Homes & locator map
