Contents & credits
Contents & credits

  • Updated
6

Beauty, meet function. 

Design 360 at Decorating Den Interiors worked with homeowners to create a beautiful kitchen that says "it's so you!"

12

Warm, woodsy & happy

2 Guys Interior Focus created an interior that reflects the outdoors, with the use of natural colors and texture. 

17 

A new Midwestern classic

LGC Homes creates striking, modern incarnation of the classic Prairie style home with a monolothic fireplace and a great room with a great view. 

24 

Sophisticated style for entertaining

A spacious, remodeled kitchen, master bath and other upgrades showcases custom cabinetry from Forever Cabinets.

30 

Timeless style & function

Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design created an impeccably designed kitchen, mudroom and laundry space by planning out every detail in advance.

36

Post-and-frame perfection

This open-concept, contemporary home is a beautiful example of post-frame construction by Gingrich. 

42  

Mid-century modernization 

319 Decor and Design redesigns and updates living space and kitchen in mid-century modern home. 

50 

Respecting mid-century architecture 

A new bedroom suite adds livable space through thoughtful planning by Koch Construction, including connection to home's butterfly roof. 

58

A neighborhood like no other

The Terraces at West Glen is a new residential development that will  single-family and twin homes and luxury condos for retirees. 

62 

Rebirth of a family home 

Complete remodeling revives 1960's family home for modern times, with collaboration by Benton Building Center & Basket of Daisies.

70

Exterior reimagined

New siding, new windows, doors, gutters and porch railing from City Builders  have given this older ranch-style home a new look and renewed live.

76

Custom, innovative window coverings

Budget Blinds brings the showroom to homeowners with a broad selection of custom offerings for blinds, shades, shutters and draperies. 

82  2021 Parade of Homes & locator map 

General Manager: David Adams

PROJECT MANAGER & AD SALES Sheila Kerns

EDITOR: MELODY PARKER

PHOTOGRAPHER: BRANDON POLLOCK

CV Gallery of Homes is an award-winning magazine that is branded with our logo from the award-winning CV Home & Garden magazine.

For more information on featuring your home construction or interior design business in the 2021 Gallery of Homes publication, please contact Sheila Kerns, project manager and ad sales.

CV Gallery of Homes and CV Home & Garden magazines are publications of Courier Communications.  All rights reserved. 

