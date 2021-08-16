Contents & credits

70

Exterior reimagined

New siding, new windows, doors, gutters and porch railing from City Builders have given this older ranch-style home a new look and renewed live.

76

Custom, innovative window coverings

Budget Blinds brings the showroom to homeowners with a broad selection of custom offerings for blinds, shades, shutters and draperies.

82 2021 Parade of Homes & locator map

General Manager: David Adams

PROJECT MANAGER & AD SALES Sheila Kerns

EDITOR: MELODY PARKER

PHOTOGRAPHER: BRANDON POLLOCK

CV Gallery of Homes is an award-winning magazine that is branded with our logo from the award-winning CV Home & Garden magazine.

For more information on featuring your home construction or interior design business in the 2021 Gallery of Homes publication, please contact Sheila Kerns, project manager and ad sales.

CV Gallery of Homes and CV Home & Garden magazines are publications of Courier Communications. All rights reserved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0