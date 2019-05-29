Fixtures, furnishings and fabrics are a few of the design choices that must be made on any home remodeling project. Among the most important decisions is choosing the person who is going to guide the plan through to its finish.
The homeowners here worked with several interior designers before finding their ideal collaboration with Rhonda Staley Design LLC. Staley, IIDA, has worked with the young family over several years through several remodeling phases. Now the home has an inviting and family-friendly contemporary vibe that the homeowners love.
“I don’t like clutter, and my husband loves his knick-knacks and being surrounded by things. Rhonda was able to find a balance for us so we can both be happy,” the homeowner says. She was initially reluctant to settle on a neutral color palette. “Rhonda showed me neutrals, browns and taupes, and she talked me into it. I’m so glad she did because we just love it.”
“Their home is filled with a lot of artifacts and memorabilia, but it’s organized and displayed in such a way that it doesn’t look busy or cluttered. It was important that they both felt comfortable,” Staley says.
In the open and welcoming living room, the fireplace is the focal point with its warm, honey-gold maple rising to the ceiling. Another wood panel conceals the television, creating a cohesive, asymmetrical effect. Furnishings are upholstered in sturdy fabrics that easily hold up to the daily activities of an expanding, busy family. Sofa, chairs and broad leather ottoman with a walnut base are from Century Furniture, while the bentwood rocking chair is an antique. The alder sofa table is from Lorts and lamps are by Robert Abbey.
Redesigning and remodeling the kitchen was by far the most extensive project, Staley says. “It was a dark kitchen with a small island that had room for only two barstools. It wasn’t very functional for today’s lifestyle, so I changed the configuration and rearranged the appliances. I wanted the space to reflect the light.”
Cabinet Studio build the custom cabinetry finished in a soft cream. The Thermador appliance suite is concealed behind matching doors. One cabinet hides the microwave and coffee bar. Counters are topped in “Colonial Beige” granite from India with white, beige and gray tones, and the island was treated to a waterfall edge as a contemporary touch. The backsplash is limestone mosaic, and floors are light oak. A Hammerton custom light fixture hangs above the dining table.
In the main-level billiard room, a large new window was installed to bring in more natural light. The limestone and maple fireplace surround marries this wing of the house with the living area. A grouping of leather sofa and chairs offers a comfortable place to hang out, while a collection of guitars hangs on the wall as artwork.
A bathroom on the main level features Pratt & Lambert grasscloth wallpaper on upper walls and below, custom-colored, hand-glazed tiles are topped with thick bull-nosed trim. The walnut-stained cabinet is topped with Uba Tuba granite.
On the lower level, Staley also redesigned the main bathroom in floor-to-ceiling Caribbean blue mosaic tile. At the owners’ behest, the blue matches the carpeting in the audio room. A floating vanity, wall-mounted toilet and walk-in shower are modern elements.
