JIM CHAPMAN
WATERLOO -- After reading about the $100 million construction in Waterloo I wondered how much the residents of Waterloo are going to benefit from this? How much is the new construction going to pay in taxes that go to the general fund? If this is in a TIF area there will be no money to the general fund, no money to the fire department or to the police department for many years, and we are stuck with taking care of new streets and other improvements.
Many of those doing the construction are getting the land from the city of Waterloo for a dollar. Yes we all want growth, but at what point with those on fixed incomes have to sell their properties. What a deal for the rich.
How much of this construction is commercial and how much is residential? Right now when you drive around Waterloo look at all the empty buildings we have setting empty now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.