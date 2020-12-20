Concept by Iowa Hearing: Treat your hearing loss safely

WHO and FDA-approved curbside testing

Concept by Iowa Hearing clinics are the first in Iowa to offer World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved curbside hearing testing. We are able to provide our patients a thorough evaluation right in your car. Test results will come to your local Concept clinic through email, and will also be saving on the groundbreaking Hear X device. We recommend our patients make an in-clinic appointment for your first fitting for your best results, utilizing our remote programming option for your follow-up needs.

Remote programming

This is done through a free smartphone app you may install on your personal phone. To request remote programming, you will open the app and answer a few questions about the issues you are experiencing. Upon submission, your information is immediately sent to your provider, who will then go into your hearing device’s software to make the necessary changes. The new program is then sent back to the app. When you open the app next, the new changes sync right to your devices.