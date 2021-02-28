Community Main Street volunteers, businesses drive efforts in downtown Cedar Falls

Picture the Cedar Falls Downtown District, full of people and not a mask in sight, with people embracing and enjoying themselves.
This was Community Main Street’s vision for 2020, another year of promoting, celebrating and looking forward to the growth of this historic district.
That vision quickly changed. The year started as anything but normal, when our director of 10 years left to do great things for Iowa as a downtown consultant for Main Street Iowa. Our fiery staff of four lost its heartbeat, and I was tasked with being the interim director.
Shortly after, we cancelled our first two events because of the pandemic. Spring Shop Hop and the 12th year of Hops were postponed. As the safety of our community was our biggest concern and businesses were forced to close, Hops was later cancelled. The fourth year of the Downtown Show and Shine also was postponed to the fall, but was eventually cancelled.
We began to host meetings through Zoom as we navigated from our laptops and home offices. We shifted Girls’ Night Out to a Facebook Live event taking place over several days. We watched business owners step out of their comfort zones while they sold online, for what was the first time for some.
You tuned in, you watched and you supported the businesses. You took shopping online and gave it the local flair everyone craved.
Our marketing approach was now targeted around how YOU could still support these small businesses. We asked you to shop online, pick up curbside, order take-out and buy gift certificates, and you did. You showed up and supported local.
We began to look at all of our events through a different lens, thinking outside the box and trying to figure out how to still provide something for the community while being safe. Our Movies Under the Moon group of partners did just that. Outside the box meant we went old school and provided a drive-in theater at the University of Northern Iowa.
Thanks to our partners the Gallagher Bluedorn and the Hearst Center, not to mention the amazing sponsors of this event, we were able to do something positive in the middle of a global pandemic. Who doesn’t want to watch “Field of Dreams” under the stars on the comfort of your own tailgate? You showed up, with carloads of eager faces, when we all needed it the most. Who knew an empty parking lot would make everything seem more normal for just a little while on a Friday night in the summer of 2020?
New partnerships were formed by simply asking the community if they wanted to display a scarecrow downtown. The district was swarmed by scarecrows from families, civic organizations, businesses from all over the community and amazing artists who love downtown and wanted to bring joy to anyone who walked the streets. Families were grateful for an activity to take part in downtown. Again, you all showed up.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the group that had two goals for 2020: Decorate downtown for the holidays and bring Santa to town. The goals were set to achieve some sense of normalcy, to let the kiddos know that COVID didn’t take Santa away, too.
This amazing committee put so many hours into planning a three-hour event. They chatted every day and recruited lots of volunteers to help pull off a reverse parade that included 13 different stations instead of one arrival. Their heart and commitment is something that is a pleasure to be a part of, and I hope they all know how amazing they are. Was it perfect? No. Did we make mistakes? We did. But were there over 1,500 carloads of smiles? 100%. It was an overwhelming experience because so many people showed up.
Community Main Street functions to support downtown and relies heavily on a large group of volunteers to pull off each and everything we do.
Our volunteers watered the flowers all season long. Our volunteers called businesses to check in on them. Our volunteers supported local, and in the end, we will all be better people for having survived 2020.
Let us end with a big sigh, if for no other reason than we all made it through 2020.
We can’t wait to see what 2021 brings. In the meantime, we look forward to seeing the community continue to be safe and support local.