Time: 1-7 p.m. today
Location: Maxx Rentals, 3659 Wyth Road, Waterloo
Details: We're a locally owned business who takes pride in being in business in the area and proud to serve all of the Cedar Valley and those who come to visit our great communities! We will be offering free use of equipment in appreciation of being in business
--- We want to see you try kayaking for the first time
--- We want you to cross stand up paddle boarding off your bucket list
--- We want you to bring your family out and have some fun
--- See what all the hype is about with our super popular swim mats
--- Come enjoy the swimming area floating on one of our tubes
--- Stop by for some volleyball
If you're a loyal customer come visit us
-A one hour limit may be in use in the case of being able to offer equipment to everyone who comes to join us
-An ID is a requirement to be able to sign out equipment
-Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian which we have on site or can be printed off and brought with you. Printable forms are on our web site https://www.maxxrentals.com/waiver-form
-We may also be taking photos for advertising purpose which may be used for places such as but not limited to websites, social media and signage. You may choose not to be included in any picture or videos. Please let us know
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.