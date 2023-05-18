After reading DC Larson’s guest column in the April 23 Courier, once I got over my disbelief at the numerous falsehoods and borderline slanderous accusations, I had to respond.

Larson’s most egregious accusation was referring to Democrats as “America-hating.” Democrats love America as much as Republicans, and just because Larson disagrees with their positions or tactics doesn’t make them any less patriotic.

Perhaps Larson’s biggest falsehood was stating Donald Trump’s MAGA movement had support from half the country. According to the most recent Quinnipiac poll of registered voters in March, only 36% support it while 60% oppose it.

Another difficult pill to swallow was Larson’s praise of Trump as “inspirational ... a folk hero, and the new John Doe.” That may be true among MAGA supporters, but for most Americans a former president who incited and encouraged the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a blatant attempt to overturn the results of an election is anything but heroic.

Lastly, regarding Larson’s comparison of Trump to John Doe (the fictional character in Frank Capra’s classic movie “Meet John Doe”), to those unfamiliar with the movie, John Doe was a fictional character who was used by an unscrupulous newspaper publisher to build a nationwide movement that appealed to millions of working class people with the slogan “be a better neighbor,” but in reality was an effort to promote the publisher’s own political ambitions.

Denis Montenier, Hudson