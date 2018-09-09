 

ARNOLD KRUGER

CEDAR FALLS -- In response to Gary Kroeger's Aug. 26 column: John Kennedy was a great president. I remember the day he was assassinated. But I also remember he was a ladies man.

I'm also sure you remember the documents that Lyndon Johnson signed that sent our young men and women to Vietnam. We had no clues to what he had done to the United States.

As you read the tweets from President Trump, you are offended. Big deal, he is telling it like it is, name calling and all. Look at what he has accomplished in 652 days. Trump's in-laws receiving citizenship cannot be any worse than Obama's mother living in the White House or Obama trading five terrorists for one deserter!

I'm sure all the time you spent in Washington, D.C., you visited the Vietnam Wall and thanked Lyndon Johnson.

