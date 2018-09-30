JUDY MEYERS
CEDAR FALLS -- Jerry Foxhoven, Iowa Department of Human Services director, wrote in a guest column Sept. 23 that Iowa's mental health system is No. 6. That 2018 rating was based on old data (2010-2015), according to Mental Health America. Iowa's contract with for-profit Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) didn't start until 2016 -- before Foxhoven was appointed, before his boss was governor.
Jerry wrote, "...(that) Iowa has a failing mental health system....simply isn't true." This year Jerry wasn't listening:
--- To Tom Eachus, mental health center's director, telling legislators "... unfortunately we made the system worse." Providers like Tom are owed $14.6 million from MCO AmeriHealth Caritas.
--- To United Way's finding 60 percent of the 29,000 area mentally ill adults, and 50 percent of the 3,000 area ill children, never received treatment.
--- To Kim Jensen, with a mentally ill daughter, "There's absolutely no place for them to go." The Children's Mental Health bill only created a Planning Board, with $300,000 going to the board (Jerry's a member.)
Jerry is OK with another $1.3 million tax dollars to oversee who oversees Medicaid. Jerry is OK with giving MCO's another $102.9 million, a 7.5 percent raise. Not OK!
