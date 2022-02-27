COLUMN: It's full speed ahead for Waterloo in 2022

It’s “full speed ahead” for Waterloo in 2022. Whether it is employability or sustainability, access to transportation or information, the last year has been a time of capacity building and preparation. Now, the resources and partners are coming together and shifting into action.

Last year, the city engaged residents and stakeholders to form Waterloo’s 2030 Community Vision and Strategic Plan. Eight “Big Ideas” emerged and a unifying vision statement. “Waterloo is a community of opportunity where everyone can prosper” will guide us over the next eight years, taking Waterloo to the next level by the 2030. Audacious? Maybe. Doable? Yes. With a high level of commitment from many individuals and organizations we will become a more equitable, better connected community with growing pride, greater focus on youth, and a stronger reputation across the state and nation.

Elev8 Housing is one of the Big Ideas, with a goal of renovating 800 existing properties and building an additional 800 new homes over eight years. Using research done in partnership with the University of Iowa and the 2030 plan, we are improving processes and interactions with property owners and residents, raising housing standards, increasing home values, and preserving housing stock.

Leadership from the public and private sectors, Grow Cedar Valley/Live the Valley, 24/7 Black Professional Advancement, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, neighborhood groups, trade unions, Hawkeye Community College, One City United, the Waterloo Career Center, philanthropy partners, and many more are working together to ensure equity and opportunities for every resident to achieve their own version of the American dream.

We’ve paired housing development with record-level construction and economic development, resulting in more residents being able to make Waterloo their forever home. We saw one of our highest permitting years with over $148 million in construction permits in FYI 2021, and the creation of approximately 720 new jobs. These new jobs have a multiplier effect, supporting supply chain businesses that provide wages, which in turn support the local economy. Last year we reached $100 milion of investment in our downtown, 45 new small businesses, gender pay gaps closing to help place the Waterloo job market as the second-smallest gender pay gap in Iowa. Waterloo’s steady growth in building permits and job creation are indicators of economic health.

Imagine downtown without the Riverloop Amphitheatre or the Expo Plaza — the centerpieces of community life and celebration. Cedar River Landing — a marina and river recreation venue, is currently beginning constructed, another step toward completion of the River Renaissance project.

Across the street, the TechWorks Campus is a thriving technology and innovation center which began 15 years ago. Last year, we saw the opening of the jaw-dropping Lincoln Savings Bank fintech operations, proving great projects take time and patience. Now, we are envisioning exciting projects on the remaining lots.

The Waterloo Convention Center’s $13 million dollar transformation is taking place thanks to city leadership and community partners like Black Hawk County Gaming Association and Spectra. We will tell the Five Sullivan Brothers story with a stunning new memorial on the plaza. Cedar Valley Veterans will be honored along Veterans Way as sites already in place along Fourth Street, from the Iowa Veteran’s Museum to Sullivan Park, are better connected. Spectacular lighting will showcase the Cedar River, and a new art-focused parklette created.

Progress continues at North Crossing. A child care facility, senior center, residential, and additional retail will be constructed there. Also, Gates Park will see major improvements as part of the Byrnes/Gates parks projects moving forward this year.

Each of the city’s six business and industrial parks have projects in progress. We are developing industrial land to the west side of the Waterloo Regional Airport. This Waterloo Air and Rail Park (WARP) has a large project underway with CPM.

At Martin Road, Warren Transport is starting construction as well as projects by private developers. There’s a boom in commercial and professional offices along the Ridgeway and the San Marnan corridors. There’s an increase in retail activity near Crossroads with completion of Lost Worlds Theme Park opening this spring thanks to the Bertch’s private investment and tools like the state of Iowa RISE grant for Shaulis Road improvements.

We are also seeing investments coming back to the University Avenue corridor with reconstruction completed.

One of our biggest priorities is Waterloo’s broadband backbone to create a smarter, more efficient, data-driven community. Waterloo’s fiber system is moving forward in 2022.

The political season was divisive. Now, new leadership, elected officials and community members are coming together bringing fresh voices and unique perspectives that acknowledge differences while embracing shared values. I’ve never been more optimistic about Waterloo’s future or excited about the work ahead. A favorite expression of mine says, “There is no limit to what can be accomplished if no one cares who gets the credit.” Let’s do this!

Quentin Hart is Mayor of Waterloo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0