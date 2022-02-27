COLUMN: Good things are happening in Evansdale

In Evansdale you will experience the unique blend of small-town values, friendliness, and safety — known as a “City of Good Neighbors.” Yet, with our central location, big-city amenities are just 10 minutes away.

The city of Evansdale is a growing residential community with approximately 90% residential real estate and 10% commercial. Since the 2010 Census, the city has seen more than 60 new residential homes built with several in progress. We are also expanding our multi-residential real-estate with Brooklyn Manor, a five eight-plex property in the northern part of the city. Deerwood Park Estates, a six eight-plex property in the southwest part of the city, will break ground within the next year. Several other planned development communities are on the horizon.

The city has completed the infrastructure for Phase One of Eagles’ Landing, a 64-acre retail development property on the eastern edge of the city. Phase One lots consist of 10 site-ready lots that are approximately 2 acres each. Eagles’ Landing will offer a variety of retail stores, restaurants, business offices, and hotels.

Excitement is brewing in Evansdale as a nonprofit organization is moving forward to place a 5,000 square foot community center in our city. The center will offer a large reception area for weddings, family gatherings, graduations, and showers, as well as a kitchen facility, two multipurpose rooms for meetings, and a designated wellness/workout room. The facility will be available to all Evansdale residents and others in the Cedar Valley to enjoy.

In the past couple of years Evansdale has focused on improving our quality of life by focusing on updates to our park system. We have replaced the playground equipment in four of our six parks to include state-of-the-art equipment that the little ones will love. We are in the process of upgrading 37 camp sites to expand full hook-up at Deerwood Campground and we are working with our neighboring city, Elk Run Heights, to place a dog park and walking trails in Bunger Park for calendar years 2022/2023. The city also houses a skate park, an 18-basket disc golf course (expansion in process), and over five miles of biking/walking trails within our borders.

DeAnne Kobliska is the mayor of Evansdale.

