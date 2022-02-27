COLUMN: Experience Waterloo a partner in community progress

We often think of “progress” in relation to a specific project, with an end goal or a completion date. But community progress is different — community progress is about moving forward, toward the never-ending goal of making life better for future generations of those who call this place home. In terms of tourism and destination marketing, Experience Waterloo has worked tirelessly to be a part of our community’s equation toward progress.

As we reflect on the past year, we recognize the progress we’ve made is matched by the promise and continued efforts toward progress in the months, years, and decades ahead. At Experience Waterloo, we consider ourselves fortunate to have been partners in several community initiatives that increase exposure to our community, strengthen community pride, and showcase Waterloo as not only a destination of choice for anyone, but as a great place to live, work, play, invest and call home.

We cannot begin to talk about the year that was without talking about RAGBRAI, which was last hosted in Waterloo in 2010 and frankly, did not have particularly high reviews from riders or locals. Back in 2019, Experience Waterloo assembled a group of cycling enthusiasts and community partners to guide our application process. After a delayed 2020 event, RAGBRAI happened in July 2021, with Waterloo welcoming 16,000 cyclists generating nearly $2.5 million in economic impact from a single-day event. Public and private partnerships were an integral part of this success. Numerous city of Waterloo departments and local businesses, like presenting sponsor VGM, dedicated time, effort, and resources to ensure a safe ride and a great experience.

Upon the successful execution of RAGBRAI, Experience Waterloo recognized our organization’s ability to produce events aimed at reinforcing pride in our community. We quickly got to work planning a rebranded and revitalized downtown Waterloo Christmas tree lighting celebration. “Waterloo Lights the Night,” previously branded “Winter Wonder’Loo,” proved to be a huge success. The single day event conceived, organized and executed by Experience Waterloo proved to be a great kick off to Main Street Waterloo’s re-envisioned “Winter Wonder’Loo.” The event, featuring fireworks provided by Lincoln Savings Bank, XRay DJ sponsored by Locknet, llama petting by Rector Farms, kids games by Waterloo Center for the Arts, crafts by Cedar Valley Angels, and Christmas cocktails by Ari’z — as well as an appearance from Santa — proved to be another example of community collaborations producing successful outcomes. We are proud of this new event and excited to see it’s continued growth for years to come.

Our successful holiday promotion continued with a second year of the popular “Hall on The Wall” series. This year, the lighthearted Elf on the Shelf-themed promotion expanded beyond Facebook and Instagram and further incentivized patronage of local businesses via a web-based platform creating savings passes to over 30 local businesses. While the elf still caused mischief throughout Waterloo, economic gains were also realized, with traffic being driven to local shops, eateries and nightlife establishments that meant support for local business in an incredibly important time of the year.

While events have proven successful, Experience Waterloo is also excited about the success our community is physically building. The Waterloo Convention Center project continues to take shape. The complete renovation into a modern facility has maximized space and function, upgraded technology to meet the needs of event organizers, and more functionally accommodates visitors to our city center. The improvements to the interior design and function are matched with a transformative facelift on the outside slated to be completed in 2022. Events like VGM Heartland Conference, state pool and dart tournaments, weddings, meetings, and more will all recognize an improved facility that is not only pleasing aesthetically, but more functional and consistent with the expectations of those bringing events to the truly unique structure. We are excited for Waterloo to showcase itself with additional events at a great Convention Center, with the Iowa League of Cities annual conference headlining this year’s schedule.

Tourism is a huge economic driver for Waterloo and the Cedar Valley, bringing in $400 million in economic impact annually according to the U.S, Travel Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority. Leisure tourism continues to serve as a catalyst for economic gain in our community. The Isle Casino, an impressive museum district, sports tournaments, and a nationally ranked water park all point to a factory town redefining its own story to a destination of leisure, as well as a storied history of opportunity. The construction progress of the Lost Island Theme Park should have every resident of the Cedar Valley excited at the experiential and economic possibilities for our community. The Bertch family’s impact on this segment of the tourism ecosystem, and our entire community, cannot be overstated. Their investment and subsequent public investment to capitalize on the opportunity for community transformation has the state of Iowa abuzz with excitement about what’s next for Waterloo.

From RAGBRAI logistical layout, community pride events, incoming community attractions and redevelopment of existing community assets, strategic planning has proved to be a vital tool in ensuring community success. We are so excited for the city of Waterloo’s 2030 strategic plan. With Waterloo truly being Iowa’s renaissance city over the past few years, with smart planning coming to fruition, the timing was perfect for the city to reinvest in a strategic plan about the next crucial steps for our community. The emphasis throughout the plan to invest in meaningful placemaking, which we see as a foundational shift from economic development professionals across the industry, aligns community needs of infrastructure and improvement with the demands of employers. Placemaking will be the bedrock of every successful community’s investment strategy.

The progress of our community is impressive and should not be overlooked. By focusing on our commonality and shared pride in community, we can build a Waterloo that we are all excited to experience.

Tavis Hall is executive director of Experience Waterloo.

