KIE MAAS

WATERLOO --- Stephanie Schwinn’s guest column Augl. 12 was unbelievably biased to make Christianity sound scary. She lists Old Testament civil and ceremonial laws that applied only to the Hebrews. She calls it Christian Sharia. In fact, none of the things she listed apply to Christianity or “rebuilding our nation’s foundation.”

She fears morality not Christianity. Christianity is about Christ, God in the flesh, coming into the world to fulfill all the Old Testament civil laws and live the perfect life that no ordinary human can. If you read the New Testament book of Acts, you will see that Christianity is a New Covenant focused on the cleansing power of the Gospel. It’s for all people, not just the Hebrews (Jews). Christianity is the Good News that all who believe in Jesus Christ as the world’s only Savior and Redeemer will be saved. Sharing that Good News is an act of love. Belief cannot be forced or made into law. The Bible teaches Love God and love your neighbor.

The state’s job is to make and enforce laws to keep people safe, protect their freedom of Religion and speech, rights to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness etc.

