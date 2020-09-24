Color of love

Engagement rings are getting a makeover with new interest in colored gemstones and personalization.
Celebrities are leading the way in breaking from tradition and wearing engagement rings with colored gemstones. Not only does this take fashion to a whole new level, but colored gemstones have also become a way to customize an engagement ring. And while it needn’t be her birthstone, the right romantic touch can make for the ultimate in personalization, says Jason Kordvani, president of product development at Davani
“It can also be the month a couple met or her favorite color."
Whether sapphire, emerald, ruby or some other stone, couples are also often surprised to discover they can get a “larger, more important-looking ring at much less cost than a diamond.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!