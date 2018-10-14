CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON --- With respect to Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins' diligent and intellectually honest dissertation will historically be shown to be a watershed in American justice. She is a mature woman who single-handedly preserved jurisprudence and the Constitutional rights of individuals to be assumed innocent in the face of accusations. To do otherwise would be to yield to innuendo, rumor, and opinions.
Her actions were actually very pro #MeToo. A strong woman talking truth in the face of incredible hysteria and illogical opposition. She made the men look uninformed, biased, and politically motivated. Bravo Senator Collins.
