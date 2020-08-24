Colleges adjust dorm life in effort to keep students healthy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Forget the salad bars and waffle buffets in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's student dining halls.

Prepare for your temperature to be taken — daily — in Creighton University residence halls.

And the three pals who wanted to live together in a large dorm room at University of Nebraska-Lincoln or Iowa State are going to have to leave one of the guys behind. The days of three students per dorm room are done, at least for now.

Colleges throughout the region have changed some of their residence and dining hall operating procedures to minimize the risk of a coronavirus breakout. Many college leaders say they want their campus to be open for business because most students would rather be on campus than taking classes by computer from home. But the Omaha World Herald reports that the pressure is on administrators to pull that off safely.

Morningside College President John Reynders said last week: "I think any college president that isn't concerned about this fall is crazy." Reynders said his college, in Sioux City, will do just about everything possible to keep people healthy. "Am I worried and concerned? You bet."

Megan Failor, Doane University's director of residential life and education, said administrators this fall are bound to be concerned.