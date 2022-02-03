After revenge against Bradley, UNI seeks win in Drake rematch

The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team has won its third consecutive game, breaking Bradley University’s streak to do so.

On Wednesday night, the Braves’ four-game streak was brought to a halt in the McLeod Center with a 78-65 loss to the Panthers.The Northern Iowa win had the added bonus of serving as revenge for their last game on Dec. 1, where they lost a close 71-69 against their conference rival.

“They beat us and played really well in that first game, so I think that kind of prepared us for tonight,” said freshman guard Bowen Born. “We knew mentally and physically that they were a really physical team that we needed to come out, especially on the defensive end.”

Born added that it was a combination of their lessons against not only Bradley in December, but every other game along the way.

“Just mentally being locked in and knowing that all these Valley games are going to be really physical, so that was kind of what I think kind of made the difference tonight,” Born added.

The game initially seemed to be going Bradley’s way with a three-pointer early in the evening. However, Northern Iowa came back from a seven-point deficit to tie the game 5:53 into the first period. A three-pointer by Born would put them in the lead, and they would hold it for the rest of the game. Throughout most the game, the Panthers would hold fast with a strong defense, forcing 18 turnovers against the Braves, while senior guard Trae Berhow and sophomore forward Noah Carter put up 19 points apiece.

In the final minutes of the game, the Braves would attempt a rally, and put 13 points on the board before Northern Iowa answered back. However, it was not enough to stem the tide, and the game would end the Panthers’ favor.

Head Coach Ben Jacobson has attributed the win in large part due to a healthier roster coming back from their cancelled game at the University of Hawaii. He says healthier players has meant more time to bond, coordinate and build essential trust in practice, and this coordination was a major contributor to their recent victories against Evansville, Illinois State, and now Bradley.

“The guys were really tuned in to making sure that we didn’t give up an easy shot in transition,” Jacobson said. “Our communication was much better in the defensive transition and then I would say our activity level was really good.”

Northern Iowa will be hitting the road again on Saturday to play a rematch with Drake University in Des Moines. After a 82-74 overtime loss in their last match on Jan. 22, Jacobson says his team is ready for revenge, just like they’ve gotten against Bradley.

“I think both of our teams are playing good. The game here was a hard-fought and physical game. It’ll be the same thing down there,” Jacobson said. “I know our guys are looking forward to it. It’s go time.”

