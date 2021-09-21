UNI Homecoming Parade Returns To Downtown CF

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Homecoming Parade is back this year and community members can register for the event through this Friday, Sept. 24.
This year's parade will be staged on Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, beginning at 9th Street and ending at 2nd Street. The event will be emceed by KWWL-TV Sports Director Rick Coleman and Associate Vice President for Alumni Relations Leslie Prideaux. The event will be live-streamed by UNI and KWWL-TV.
The parade will feature floats and decorated golf carts from student organizations, departments and offices across campus, as well as local businesses. Be sure to bring your tote bags - UNI parade participants will hand out candy and giveaway items to parade spectators and will show off their best “Roaring Twenties” creativity for a chance at parade prizes. Parade judges are UNI Athletics Director David Harris, UNI student Max Tensen, and Chair of the UNI Foundation Jan Bittner.
Parade entry forms, as well as information about prizes, can be found online. Leading the festivities this year will be Parade Grand Marshals Jim and Bonnie Raasch, both UNI alums and mainstays at Panther athletics events, as well as UNI Paralympic athlete Erin Kerkhoff.
Homecoming week will be punctuated by the UNI vs. Youngstown State football game at 4 p.m. Oct. 2, but many other events will take place.
- The UNI’s women’s volleyball team will face Drake University at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
- The Homecoming Pep Rally will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
- The Black Student Union will celebrate its 50-year anniversary
- with a photo exhibit at the Rod Library that starts Oct. 1.
- The SAE American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m.
to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Maucker Union.
- The Campus Activities Board will serve up a delicious whodunnit at
the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Maucker Union.
For more information about the parade and Homecoming events, visit https://homecoming.uni.edu/.
Contact: Steve Schmadeke, UNI public affairs manager, steve.schmadeke@uni.edu. 319-273-6120