UNI Homecoming Parade Returns To Downtown CF

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Homecoming Parade is back this year and community members can register for the event through this Friday, Sept. 24.

This year's parade will be staged on Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, beginning at 9th Street and ending at 2nd Street. The event will be emceed by KWWL-TV Sports Director Rick Coleman and Associate Vice President for Alumni Relations Leslie Prideaux. The event will be live-streamed by UNI and KWWL-TV.

The parade will feature floats and decorated golf carts from student organizations, departments and offices across campus, as well as local businesses. Be sure to bring your tote bags - UNI parade participants will hand out candy and giveaway items to parade spectators and will show off their best “Roaring Twenties” creativity for a chance at parade prizes. Parade judges are UNI Athletics Director David Harris, UNI student Max Tensen, and Chair of the UNI Foundation Jan Bittner.