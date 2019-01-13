MINNEAPOLIS -- Fourth-ranked Iowa won seven matches, including three matchups of top 10 wrestlers, on the way to a 24-10 Big Ten wrestling win over rival Minnesota Sunday.
Fifth-ranked Kaleb Young got the Hawkeyes (7-0, 2-0) started with a 7-1 decision over ninth-ranked Steve Bleise at 157 pounds. Second-ranked Spencer Lee later added a 4-0 win over No. 6 Sean Russell at 125 pounds, and 10th-ranked Austin DeSanto handled No. 7 Ethan Lizak 6-1 at 133 pounds.
Iowa also got a pin from second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and a major decision from No. 12 Pat Lugo over No. 20 Tommy Thorn at 149 pounds.
The Hawkeyes' next meet is Friday when 24th-ranked Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. dual.
IOWA ST. 31, FRESNO ST. 6: Iowa State won eight of 10 matches and put a 31-6 beatdown on Fresno State in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
Included in the Cyclones' wins were four bonus-point victories. Ian Parker started the meet with a 19-5 major decision at 141 pounds, Marcus Coleman added a 14-1 major at 174, Alex Mackall pinned his opponent at 125 and Austin Gomez racked up a 24-5 technical fall at 133.
Sam Colbray and Gannon Gremmel also won key matches for Iowa State, edging their opponents by a single point.
Now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 action, the 21st-ranked Cyclones wrestle at Rider Thursday at 6 p.m. Fresno State slipped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.