MINNEAPOLIS -- Fourth-ranked Iowa won seven matches, including three matchups of top 10 wrestlers, on the way to a 24-10 Big Ten wrestling win over rival Minnesota Sunday.

Fifth-ranked Kaleb Young got the Hawkeyes (7-0, 2-0) started with a 7-1 decision over ninth-ranked Steve Bleise at 157 pounds. Second-ranked Spencer Lee later added a 4-0 win over No. 6 Sean Russell at 125 pounds, and 10th-ranked Austin DeSanto handled No. 7 Ethan Lizak 6-1 at 133 pounds.

Iowa also got a pin from second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and a major decision from No. 12 Pat Lugo over No. 20 Tommy Thorn at 149 pounds.

The Hawkeyes' next meet is Friday when 24th-ranked Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. dual.

IOWA ST. 31, FRESNO ST. 6: Iowa State won eight of 10 matches and put a 31-6 beatdown on Fresno State in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

Included in the Cyclones' wins were four bonus-point victories. Ian Parker started the meet with a 19-5 major decision at 141 pounds, Marcus Coleman added a 14-1 major at 174, Alex Mackall pinned his opponent at 125 and Austin Gomez racked up a 24-5 technical fall at 133.

Sam Colbray and Gannon Gremmel also won key matches for Iowa State, edging their opponents by a single point.

Now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 action, the 21st-ranked Cyclones wrestle at Rider Thursday at 6 p.m. Fresno State slipped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments