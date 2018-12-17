LAS VEGAS -- Second-ranked Wartburg won all three of its duals Monday as the Knights hosted their annual Desert Duals, but not without a challenge.

Division II Colorado Mesa, ranked 25th, led 19-16 going into the final two matches, but Wartburg got a decision from Trevor Walton at 197 pounds and a major decision from Bowen Wileman at 285 to pull out a victory.

The Knights also whipped Concordia (Wis.) 52-6 and 12th-ranked North Central 41-3 as they improved to 6-0 in dual meets this season.

Individually, No. 1-ranked Brock Rathbun was 3-0 on the day with a technical fall and a major decision while Walton was 3-0 with two pins and Wileman 3-0 with a pin and a regular decision in addition to his major.

Brady Kyner won both of his matches on the day by major decision, top-ranked Cross Cannone went 2-0 with an 8-2 decision over seventh-ranked Payton Tawater of Colorado-Mesa and a technical fall, and fourth-ranked Kyle Briggs was 2-0 with a major decision and a pin.

