LINCOLN, Neb. -- Third-ranked Iowa won four of the final five matches to surge past No. 9 Nebraska 20-13 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual meet Sunday.

Nebraska (10-4, 4-3) led 10-6 after five matches and was still up 13-12 after 14th-ranked David Jensen upset No. 3 Sam Stoll 3-0 at 285 pounds.

Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto, ranked second and third, respectively, took care of that. Lee posted an 18-4 major decision at 125 pounds and DeSanto clinched the win with a 25-10 technical fall at 133.

The teams split matchups of top 10 wrestlers. At 165, Iowa's second-ranked Alex Marinelli was a 3-0 winner over No. 6 Isaiah White and at 157, Nebraska's second-ranked Tyler Berger edged No. 7 Kaleb Young 3-1 in sudden victory.

Iowa improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten.

IOWA STATE 53, UTAH VALLEY 0: Iowa State scored bonus points in every match as the Cyclones flattened Utah Valley 53-0 in Big 12 wrestling action Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

It was the second straight shutout for Iowa State, the first time the Cyclones have done that since the 1972-73 season.

Gannon Gremmel, Alex Mackall, Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen had pins, Marcus Coleman posted a technical fall and Chase Straw, Zane Mulder and Willie Miklus won by major decision. The Cyclones (9-2, 6-1) also won two matches by forfeit.

Utah Valley fell to 9-11 overall and 0-5 in the Big 12.

