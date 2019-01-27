EVANSTON, Ill. -- Iowa's fourth-ranked wrestling team wasn't at full strength, but the Hawkeyes still had enough firepower to hand Northwestern a 32-7 Big Ten defeat Sunday.
Austin DeSanto and Alex Marinelli posted major decisions, Cash Wilcke added a pin and Sam Stoll won by injury default at 285 pounds as Iowa improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten without regulars Spencer Lee and Mitch Bowman.
Northwestern fell to 3-7 and 1-4.
OKLAHOMA ST. 22, IOWA ST. 15: Third-ranked Oklahoma State (10-0, 6-0) won six matches and edged Iowa State 22-15 in a Big 12 Conference dual meet Sunday.
The 15th-ranked Cyclones (7-2, 4-1) got decisions from Chase Straw at 157, Willie Miklus at 197 and Ian Parker at 141, along with an injury default victory for Jarrett Degen at 149.
Miklus' win was the 50th dual victory of his career. Iowa State's ninth-ranked Austin Gomez lost a 5-4 battle to No. 3 Dayton Fix on riding time, and No. 14 Parker defeated No. 13 Kaid Brock 6-3.
AUGUSTANA 16, UPPER IOWA 15: A major decision at 149 pounds proved to be the difference Sunday as Augustana edged Upper Iowa 16-15 in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual.
Upper Iowa (6-5, 3-2) got decisions from Maleek Williams, Wilson Metelius, eighth-ranked Brock Benitz, Jamie Gehling and Triston Westerlund. Augustana (4-1, 3-1) won a key match at 133 where Brayden Curry upended No. 7 Justin Folley, 10-8.
