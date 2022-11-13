College women's basketball: UNI out paces Saint Louis to move to 2-0

CEDAR FALLS – Rhythm and pace.

Last week in an a season opening win over St. Thomas, the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team didn’t have its best rhythm or pace.

The Panthers got the win, but the focal point leading up to Sunday’s home game against St. Louis was to be better in those areas.

Mission accomplished.

Led by Maya McDermott’s career-high 23 points, UNI rolled to a 84-64 win over the Billikens at the McLeod Center.

“I think for us it is all about getting into a rhythm early,” McDermott said. “I thought the last game we won, but our rhythm was a little off so our focus for this game was pace and keep going downhill.

“Our rhythm was really good this game and a lot contributed.”

Panther head coach Tanya Warren agree the winning effort was a great collaboration by all of the team.

“I thought we did a terrific job of moving the basketball from side to side and we got some dribble penetration downhill and kicked to some open shooters,” Warren said. “Our ball movement was very important to that and I thought our kids stepped up and made some big shots.”

UNI had 11 different players score and the Panthers rolled without starting guard Emerson Green who sat on the bench with a boot on her right foot.

“That means a lot to us,” McDermott said. “11 different players scored, but we all contributed in different ways because it is not all about scoring at the end of the day. We just love the energy on the bench and we are all close and it showed on the court today.”

Riley Wright scored nine points in her first start in place of Green, while center Grace Boffeli had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Kam Finley had 11 points, and Ryley Goebel hauled in nine rebounds in just 14 minutes and 6 seconds of play.

Cailyn Morgan added eight points, two assists and two steals off the bench.

“We had some kids really step up today,” Warren said. “I thought Cailyn Morgan gave us terrific minutes both offensively and defensively. I thought Maya had a great bounce-back game, Kayba gave us good minutes and Riley Wright for this being her first career start gave us good minutes.

“CJ (Cynthia Wolf) and Grace are always going to battle but honestly we needed everybody and everybody contributed for us tonight.”

UNI didn’t get off to a fantastic shooting start as it made just 4 of 17 shots in the first quarter, and were just 2 of 11 from the 3 as the BIllkens led, 14-13.

The cold spell carried over into the second quarter as St. Louis built a 19-13 lead and then the Panthers heated up.

Maya McDermott and Riley Wright hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Boffeli converted a conventional 3-point play as UNI turned a 19-13 deficit into a 22-19 lead. The Panthers remained out in front the rest of the half and led 35-32 at the break.

McDermott had eight first-half points to lead UNI, but the Panthers got scoring from nine different players in the first half.

UNI kept its good pace and rhythm in the third quarter and the constant pressure finally wore down the Billiken, in particular toward the end of the third when the Panthers really started to pull away.

Up 54-45, Finley came off the bench to make two free throws after McDermott was slow to get up after taking a hard foul. Then Wright buried a three and UNI as all of a sudden up by 15 and maintain the double-digit lead the rest of the way.

UNI returns to action Wednesday when it hosts No. 8 Iowa State