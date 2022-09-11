College volleyball: Northern Iowa wins home tournament

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team wrapped up its home UNI Tournament with a pair of wins on Saturday to finish the weekend 3-0.

The Panthers started out their day with a 3-0 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

UNI topped SEMO 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24 to earn its second win of the tournament.

As a team, UNI recorded 53 kills and hit .290 on the match including an efficient .414 mark in their dominant first set.

Emily Holterhaus led the way with 16 kills while Kaylissa Arndorfer and Taylor Alden both put up 11 kills apiece. Alden also led the team with 34 assists against the Redhawks.

Texas transfer Sydney Petersen made her presence known throughout the match as well. The Dike-New Hartford product notched a team-high four aces and 12 digs in the match. Petersen added 10 assists as well.

UNI followed up their win over the Redhawks with a come-from behind win over the Grand Canyon Antelopes, Saturday night.

UNI dropped the first two sets 25-22 and 26-24. However, with their backs against the wall, the Panthers rallied back to take the final three sets in dominating fashion.

Over the final three sets, UNI hit .469 to earn wins of 25-8, 25-12 and 15-8 over the Antelopes.

Holterhaus led the Panthers with kills for the third consecutive game in the tournament as the junior notched 14 against GCU. Carly Spies added 10 to finish second on the team.

Baylee Petersen notched five aces while Sydney showed her defensive prowess with 16 digs to lead the Panthers.

The Panthers pair of wins on Saturday combined with their 3-1 over Western Michigan on Friday allowed UNI to finish atop their home tournament standings.

Holterhaus, Alden and Olivia Tjernagel earned All-Tournament Team honors for their play throughout the weekend.