SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday to edge Northern Iowa 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference softball action.
The Panthers (13-11 overall, 4-2 MVC), who won the first two games of the series Saturday, took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning Sunday on an RBI single by Courtney Krodinger and a sacrifice fly by Ashley Chesser.
The Bears (19-11, 5-3) picked up single runs in each of the final three innings and pitcher Steffany Dickerson allowed just two UNI hits and no walks.
