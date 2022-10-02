College soccer: UNI soccer ties Sycamores

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — The Northern Iowa women’s soccer team came away from a road test against Indiana State with a 1-1 draw, Sunday.

After 38 minutes of play with the score knotted at zero, UNI freshman Sydney Burskey put the Panthers in front with a goal off assists from Maddie Eastus adn Madie Celarek.

The Panthers maintained their lead until the 74th minute of the contest as Ella Gorrie scored an unassisted goal with just over 15 minutes remaining in regulation.

Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the contest to cause the 1-1 draw.

With the tie, UNI moves to 4-5-3 on the season and 1-2-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play. After Sunday, the Panthers sit at ninth in the league.

Up next, the Panthers return home for a matchup with in-state rival Drake. The Bulldogs own a 2-6-4 overall record, but a 1-1-2 record in conference play. Drake sits at sixth in the league.