MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Northern Iowa won four of the final five matches to defeat West Virginia 27-19 Sunday in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet.
Jay Schwarm got the Panthers (1-1) started with his second pin in as many meets at 125 pounds. Josh Alber added a decision at 141, but West Virginia (1-2) took the next two matches to lead, 16-9.
Bryce Steiert helped get things turned around with a 9-6 decision at 165 for UNI. Taylor Lujan followed with a pin and Drew Foster added a technical fall for a 23-16 Panther lead. Carter Isley capped the meet with a major decision.
Women's basketball
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 70, UNI 59: Northern Illinois broke to a 9-0 lead and cruised past Northern Iowa 70-59 Sunday in a college women's basketball matchup in Dekalb, Ill.
The Huskies (2-1) led 17-4 after an opening period that saw UNI hit just 2 of 16 field goal attempts. Northern Illinois stretched its lead to as large as 19 points early in the second quarter.
The Panthers whittled the deficit to nine by halftime and again in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.
UNI (1-2) shot 34 percent for the game and just 23 percent from 3-point range (7 of 31). Karli Rucker had 22 points and Taylor Hagen 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
Women's swimming
KANSAS CLASSIC: Northern Iowa set three more school records Sunday to bring its weekend total to eight as the Panther women's swimming team wrapped up competition at the Kansas Classic.
Katie Taylor won the 200 backstroke in 1:56.37 for her fourth victory of the weekend, breaking her own record in the process. Crystal Florman set a new standard of 49.85 in the 100 freestyle, and Moriah Ross broke the old mark in the 200 breaststroke with a swim of 2:13.09 that makes the NCAA B cut.
Other top UNI finishes included a third by the 400 freestyle relay of Taylor, Florman, Ross and Abby Meyer (3:25.13) and a top 10 by Kylie Engstrom in the 1,650 (17:08.43).
Florman and Taylor were named to the All-Classic team while the Panthers finished fourth in the team standings behind Kansas, Iowa State and North Texas.
Men's soccer
CHICAGO 1, LUTHER 0: Chicago scored an overtime goal to defeat Luther 1-0 Sunday in the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament quarterfinals.
Luther (19-4-1) was making its third appearance in the quarterfinals and bidding for its first trip to the final four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.