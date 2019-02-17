EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The University of Northern Iowa basketball team brushed aside a series of close losses away from the McLeod Center and doubled its road win total for the season Sunday afternoon in Evansville, Ind.
Five Panthers scored at least nine points en route to a 73-58 victory over the Missouri Valley Conference’s last-place team inside the Ford Center.
UNI (12-15, 7-7) joined Bradley, Southern Illinois and Illinois State in a four-way tie for fourth place entering Wednesday’s game at Missouri State.
“Coming into this game I think everyone on the team liked the way that we were playing,” UNI point guard AJ Green said, after leading his team with 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting. “We had some good vibes off our last win against Illinois State (a 77-64 victory) and we were able to keep that going. Hopefully we can stay with it the rest of the season.”
In addition to Green’s efficient game, Trae Berhow and Spencer Haldeman each added 14 points. Wyatt Lohaus finished with 11 and Luke McDonnell chipped in nine within a balanced attack. The Panthers shot 26 of 56 from the field and once again outscored their 63 possessions.
UNI has now operated above a point per possession on offense in its last five games.
“It feels to me that the comfort level, the confidence in each other, the trust that they’ve built in each other, those things are showing up at both ends of the floor,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “They’re showing up in a big way at the offensive end. Guys are working hard to get great possessions. Sometimes that means taking a shot, sometimes that means moving the ball, sometimes that means making the right cut so that the next guy is open.
“We’ve got an entire group right now that is working hard to get the best possession we can. They don’t care who takes the shot.”
Berhow recorded 11 rebounds – 10 on the defensive end – and UNI held a 37-25 advantage in that category while limiting Evansville (10-17, 4-10) to one offensive board. Lohaus added eight rebounds from his guard position.
Women’s basketball
IOWA 86, MARYLAND 73: Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa beat No. 7 Maryland 86-73 to move into a tie with the Terrapins atop the Big Ten.
Gustafson also had 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3), who have won 10 of 11. She went 10 for 18 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free-throw line.
Wrestling
IOWA 35, WISCONSIN 2: Third-ranked Iowa (14-0, 9-0) won the first nine matches and whipped Wisconsin 35-2 Sunday to lock up a share of the Big Ten Conference wrestling championship.
Softball
UNI 7, NORTH FLORIDA 0: Brooke Craig fired a five-hit shutout, Olivia Brooks went 4-for-4 and Hannah Kelley had two hits as the University of Northern Iowa defeated North Florida 7-0 Sunday in its final game at the Jacksonville Invitational.
USHL hockey
TRI-CITY 6, WATERLOO 3: Playing its third game in three days, the Waterloo Black Hawks saw Tri-City capitalize on their miscues in a 6-3 United States Hockey League loss Sunday at Young Arena.
Waterloo tied it just 2:42 into the second when a Brendan Engum shot sailed over the shoulder of Isaiah Saville. But just 43 seconds later Tri-City regained the lead for good.
Prep hockey
KANSAS CITY 2, WATERLOO 1: League-leading Waterloo suffered its second loss in five days Sunday when Kansas City slipped past the Warriors 2-1 in a Midwest High School Hockey League matchup.
Playing for the fourth time in five days, Waterloo (27-2-0-1) put 29 shots on goal but struggled to finish Sunday.
Summaries
Men’s basketball
UNI 73, EVANSVILLE 58
NORTHERN IOWA (12-15) — McDonnell 4-6 1-1 9, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Green 8-15 2-2 21, Berhow 4-10 4-6 14, Lohaus 4-9 3-3 11, Goldman 1-3 0-0 2, Dahl 1-1 0-0 2, Haldeman 4-10 4-4 14. Totals 26-56 14-16 73.
EVANSVILLE (10-17) — Chatkevicius 3-5 1-3 7, Newton 0-2 0-0 0, Givance 3-7 3-3 10, Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Riley 4-8 4-5 12, Hall 1-3 1-2 4, Kuhlman 2-4 0-0 4, Frederking 1-2 0-0 3, Feehan 3-5 5-5 14, Straub 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 14-18 58.
Halftime — N. Iowa 36-22. 3-point goals — N. Iowa 7-26 (Green 3-5, Berhow 2-7, Haldeman 2-8, Brown 0-1, McDonnell 0-1, Goldman 0-2, Lohaus 0-2), Evansville 6-19 (Feehan 3-5, Givance 1-1, Frederking 1-2, Hall 1-2, Newton 0-1, Hill 0-1, Kuhlman 0-1, Riley 0-2, Straub 0-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — N. Iowa 35 (Berhow 11), Evansville 25 (Riley 6). Assists — N. Iowa 10 (Brown 5), Evansville 12 (Givance, Kuhlman 4). Total fouls — N. Iowa 14, Evansville 15. A — 6,148 (10,000).
Women’s basketball
IOWA 86, MARYLAND 73
MARYLAND (23-3) — Austin 2-4 3-5 7, Jones 10-16 1-3 21, Charles 1-13 0-0 2, Mikesell 6-12 0-0 14, Watson 5-8 0-0 13, Fraser 4-9 0-0 8, Lewis 2-7 0-0 6, Vujacic 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 31-75 4-8 73.
IOWA (21-5) — Stewart 5-11 2-2 12, Gustafson 10-18 11-12 31, Davis 5-8 1-2 13, Doyle 3-9 6-6 12, Meyer 2-6 4-4 8, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Ollinger 1-3 1-1 3, Sevillian 2-5 2-2 7, Totals 28-60 27-29 86.
Maryland 14 19 17 23 — 73
Iowa 17 16 25 28 — 86
3-point goals — Maryland 7-23 (Charles 0-2, Mikesell 2-7, Watson 3-5, Lewis 2-5, Vujacic 0-4), Iowa 3-13 (Davis 2-4, Doyle 0-2, Meyer 0-4, Sevillian 1-3). Assists — Maryland 13 (Mikesell 5), Iowa 18 (Doyle 5). Fouled out — Maryland Charles, Fraser, Rebounds — Maryland 37 (Austin 9), Iowa 41 (Gustafson 17). Total fouls — Maryland 25, Iowa 10. A — 10,716.
Wrestling
IOWA 35, WISCONSIN 2
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Ethan Rotondo, :56, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) maj. dec. Jens Lantz, 21-8, 141 — Vince Turk (Iowa) maj. dec. Michael Cullen, 11-1, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Cole Martin, 3-1, SV1, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) maj. dec. Garrett Model, 11-2, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Evan Wick, 6-4. SV1, 174 — Mitch Bowman (Iowa) tech. fall over Anders Lantz, 27-9, 184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) dec. Mason Reinhardt, 5-4, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) major dec. Beau Breske, 9-0, 285 — Trent Hillger (Wis) dec. Sam Stoll, 1-0. Note: Both teams were deducted one team point following the 285-pound match.
Records: Iowa 14-0, 9-0. Wisconsin 8-5, 3-5.
Softball
UNI 7, NORTH FLORIDA 0
N. Iowa 030 202 0 — 7 9 0
N. Florida 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Craig and Chesser. Matzko, Clausen (4), Cruz (6), Blourne (7) and Pfent. WP — Craig (2-1). LP — Matzko (2-2). 2B — Chesser (UNI), Kelley (UNI). HR — B. Krodinger (UNI).
Records: UNI 6-4, North Florida 4-4.
USHL hockey
TRI-CITY 6, WATERLOO 3
Score by periods
Tri-City 2 2 2 — 6
Waterloo 1 1 1 — 3
First period — 1. Tri-City, Brendan Furry (Shane Pinto, Zac Jones), 4:55, 2. Tri-City, Connor McMenamin (Brendan Budy, Ronnie Attard), 9:06, 3. Waterloo, Connor Caponi (Patrick Guzzo), 13:19, sh. Penalties — Wyatt Schingoethe, Wat (high sticking), 11:20, Ryan Drkulec, Wat (cross checking), 15:35, Bench, TC (too many men), 16:44, Hank Sorensen, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:54, Ronnie Attard, TC (roughing), 19:54.
Second period — 4. Waterloo, Brendan Engum (Vladislav Firstov, James Marooney), 2:42, 5. Tri-City, Furry (Ian Murphy, Attard), 3:15, 6.Tri-City, Attard (Pinto, Furry), 8:53, pp. Penalties — Griffin Ness, Wat (roughing), 4:13, Attard, TC (holding), 4:28, Xander Lamppa,Wat (high sticking), 7:55, Filip Forsmark, TC (high sticking), 9:24, Attard, TC (head contact), 15:18, Pinto, TC (high sticking), 18:21, Schingoethe, Wat (slashing), 19:52, Sorensen, Wat (slashing), 20:00.
Third period — 7. Waterloo, Patrick Guzzo (Drkulec, Lamppa), 4:10, 8. Tri-City, Budy (Forsmark), 17:58, 9. Tri-City, Furry (unassisted), 18:15, ps. Penalties — None.
Shots on goal
Tri-City 9 8 6 — 23
Waterloo 11 18 12 — 41
Goalies — Tri-City, Isaiah Saville (38 saves). Waterloo, Logan Stein (18 saves). Referees — Brian Hankes, John Lindner. Linesmen — Sam Rankin, Tony Aronson.
Prep hockey
KANSAS CITY 2, WATERLOO 1
Score by periods
Waterloo 0 0 1 — 1
Kansas City 0 1 1 — 2
First period — No scoring. Penalty — Herbst-Wat. (holding) 11:33.
Second period — 1. Kansas City, Svetlak (Roy, Arnold), pp, 5:47. Penalties — Metcalf-Wat. (tripping) 4:48, Arnold-KC (hooking) 10:44, Buckley-Wat. (interference) 13:42.
Third period — 2. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (John Harrison, Buckley) 7:17. 3. Kansas City, Arnold (Olson, Schmitz) 15:38. Penalty — Olson-KC (cross-checking) 4:34.
Shots on goal
Waterloo 29
Kansas City 35
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Pabst (35 SOG, 33 saves). Kansas City, Broxterman (29 SOG, 28 saves)
Referees — Von Haasl, Mick, Coll.
Waterloo JV 6, Kansas City JV 5
Highlights — Waterloo got two goals from Christian Heiser and one each from J.T. Metcalf, Landen Schoonover and Harrison Foss in regulation. J.P. Smith’s score in the shootout was the game-winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.