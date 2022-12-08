College football: Wartburg football is one tight-knit family

WAVERLY – The euphoria was still hovering around Jordan Downing last Saturday many minutes after he and his Wartburg College football brethren had advanced to the Division III Football National Semifinals.

Downing was surrounded by family on the Walston-Stadium turf sharing high-fives and hugs and quite possibly walking an inch or two above the ground.

The moment was about the win, and at the same time it was a moment reflecting on the last football game he’d ever play in Waverly, his hometown.

“I had a conversation with my family about how cool it was Saturday to play…to play that football game in front of all the people I’ve grown up around and have known for a long time.

“I love Waverly. The community has been great with their support. It really means a lot and I feel fortunate to be in this position.”

That moment is also important to Downing because it was the reason he and nine other of his teammates returned for a fifth-year.

Saturday, the 12th ranked Knights will face second-ranked and 13-time Division III national champion Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio with an Alonzo Stagg Bowl National Championship game berth on the line.

That, too, validates why Downing came back.

Downing, a 5-foot-11, 230-pound undersized defensive end is one of three fifth-year seniors on the defensive line and the fourth, Riley Konrardy, is a senior.

That group has been instrumental in holding opposing offenses to just 570 rushing yards (1.5 yards per carry), while also making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks recording more than 100 tackles for loss and 47 sacks.

Downing has 19 ½ of those tackles for loss and his 13 ½ sacks are a program single-season record.

The mark, nice and all, currently doesn’t hold a lot of weight for Downing.

“We don’t have time to think about those things like that,” Downing said. “I didn’t come here to try to set records. I came here to build great relationships with my teammates and compete at a national level so that is what the focus is on this week.”

Great relationships. Family.

Outsiders looking in will look at the impressive array of talent that produced unbelievable offensive and defensive numbers while Wartburg has rolled to its record breaking 13-0 season advancing to the national semifinals for the first time in program history.

But ask every Knight that will board Friday’s flight to Alliance, Ohio, and they won’t talk about talent or statistics. They will talk about family.

“I think we all knew we had the talent to make a run at this thing,” head coach Chris Winter said. “We didn’t know how it would come together, but the biggest thing that happened is we took that talent and we brought that talent together and it is a family. And, it is tight.

“There are no egos involved in this thing. All these guys play for each other. That is what has taken us over the top is team unity.”

The building of this team started with a leadership group Winter formed in the offseason.

“A bunch of guys that were willing to take a forward step on this team,” quarterback Nile McLaughlin said. “A bunch of guys that aren’t in that leadership group that we have that are all being leaders on the team no matter what their role is.

“I think everyone has bought in and I think that has been a really big part of how we got here.”

Downing delivered credit to where he believes it is due for the closeness of a team that came together to create this special season.

“It is an extremely tight-knit group and that starts at the top,” Downing said. “The coaches don’t have big egos and try to intimidate us. They are just there trying to help us become better at football, help us to be better people and ultimately you can see what that can lead too.”