BIG 12
Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38
Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24
Oklahoma St. at TCU, late
BIG TEN
Purdue 28, Indiana 21
Michigan St. 14, Rutgers 10
Ohio St. 62, Michigan 39
Northwestern 24, Illinois 16
Penn State 38, Maryland 3
Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
Duquesne 31, Towson 10
Wofford 19, Elon 7
SE Missouri St. 28, Stony Brook 14
Montana St. 35, Incarnate Word 14
James Madison 20, Delaware 6
Nicholls St. 49, San Diego 30
Jacksonville St. 34, Elon 27
DIVISION II PLAYOFFS
Second round
Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20
Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14
Valdosta St. 66, Bowie St. 16
Ferris St. 27, NW Missouri St. 21
Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7
Minn. St.-Mankato 24, Colorado St.-Pueblo 10
Tarleton St. 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28
DIVISION III PLAYOFFS
Second round
Mount Union 51, Centre 35
Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6
RPI 21, Brockport 13
Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg St. 27
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9
St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24
Wis.-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21
Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
St. Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23
Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14
Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38
Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson St. (N.D.) 40
EAST
Syracuse 42, Boston College 21
Temple 57, UConn 7
SOUTH
Alabama 52, Auburn 21
Appalachian St. 21, Troy 10
Charlotte 27, FAU 24
Clemson 56, South Carolina 35
Florida 41, Florida St. 14
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21
Georgia Southern 35, Georgia St. 14
Kentucky 56, Louisville 10
Liberty 28, New Mexico St. 21
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 28
Marshall 28, FIU 25
Miami 24, Pittsburgh 3
Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 3
NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT
Southern U. 38, Grambling St. 28
Tulane 29, Navy 28
Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13
W. Kentucky 30, Louisiana Tech 15
Wake Forest 59, Duke 7
MIDWEST
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 33, Texas St. 7
North Texas 24, UTSA 21
Prairie View 60, Texas Southern 14
Rice 27, Old Dominion 13
Southern Miss. 39, UTEP 7
Tulsa 27, SMU 24
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 41, Arizona 40
California 33, Colorado 21
Fresno St. 31, San Jose St. 13
Stanford 49, UCLA 42
Wyoming 31, New Mexico 3
