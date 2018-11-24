BIG 12

Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38

Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24

Oklahoma St. at TCU, late

BIG TEN

Purdue 28, Indiana 21

Michigan St. 14, Rutgers 10

Ohio St. 62, Michigan 39

Northwestern 24, Illinois 16

Penn State 38, Maryland 3

Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

SE Missouri St. 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana St. 35, Incarnate Word 14

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls St. 49, San Diego 30

Jacksonville St. 34, Elon 27

DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

Second round

Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20

Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14

Valdosta St. 66, Bowie St. 16

Ferris St. 27, NW Missouri St. 21

Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7

Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Wingate 17

Minn. St.-Mankato 24, Colorado St.-Pueblo 10

Tarleton St. 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28

DIVISION III PLAYOFFS

Second round

Mount Union 51, Centre 35

Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6

RPI 21, Brockport 13

Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg St. 27

Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9

St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24

Wis.-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21

Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

St. Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23

Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38

Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson St. (N.D.) 40

EAST

Syracuse 42, Boston College 21

Temple 57, UConn 7

SOUTH

Alabama 52, Auburn 21

Appalachian St. 21, Troy 10

Charlotte 27, FAU 24

Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

Florida 41, Florida St. 14

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21

Georgia Southern 35, Georgia St. 14

Kentucky 56, Louisville 10

Liberty 28, New Mexico St. 21

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 28

Marshall 28, FIU 25

Miami 24, Pittsburgh 3

Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 3

NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT

Southern U. 38, Grambling St. 28

Tulane 29, Navy 28

Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13

W. Kentucky 30, Louisiana Tech 15

Wake Forest 59, Duke 7

MIDWEST

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 33, Texas St. 7

North Texas 24, UTSA 21

Prairie View 60, Texas Southern 14

Rice 27, Old Dominion 13

Southern Miss. 39, UTEP 7

Tulsa 27, SMU 24

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 41, Arizona 40

California 33, Colorado 21

Fresno St. 31, San Jose St. 13

Stanford 49, UCLA 42

Wyoming 31, New Mexico 3

