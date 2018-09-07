Game today
BIG 12
TCU (1-0) at SMU (0-1), 7 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG TEN
Iowa St. (0-0) at Iowa (1-0), 4 p.m.
Duke (1-0) at Northwestern (1-0), 11 a.m.
Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Purdue (0-1), 11 a.m.
New Mexico (1-0) at Wisconsin (1-0), 11 a.m.
Western Michigan (0-1) at Michigan (0-1), 11 a.m.
Colorado (1-0) at Nebraska (0-0), 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers (1-0) at Ohio St. (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Maryland (1-0) at Bowling Green (0-1), 5 p.m.
Fresno St. (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Virginia (1-0) at Indiana (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Western Illinois (0-1) at Illinois (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. (1-0) at Pitt (1-0), 7 p.m.
Michigan St. (1-0) at Arizona St. (1-0), 9:45 p.m.
BIG 12
Iowa St. (0-0) at Iowa (1-0), 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. (1-0) at Kansas St. (1-0), 11 a.m.
UCLA (0-1 at Oklahoma (1-0), noon
Kansas (0-1) at Central Michigan (0-1), 2 p.m.
Lamar (1-0) at Texas Tech (0-1), 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. (0-1) at West Virginia (1-0), 5 p.m.
Baylor (1-0) at UTSA (0-1), 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Colorado (0-1) at South Dakota (0-1), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0), 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. (0-1) at West Virginia (1-0), 5 p.m.
Indiana St. (1-0) at Louisville (0-1), 6 p.m.
Montana St. (1-0) at South Dakota St. (0-0), 6 p.m.
Eastern Illinois (0-1) at Illinois St. (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Western Illinois (0-1) at Illinois (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa (0-1) at Concordia-St. Paul (0-1), noon
MSU-Mankato (1-0) at Augustana (1-0), 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls (1-0) at Winona St. (1-0), 1 p.m.
St. Cloud St. (1-0) at Minn.-Crookston (0-1), 1 p.m.
Bemidji St. (1-0) at U-Mary (0-1), 2 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead (1-0) at Minn.-Duluth (1-0), 6 p.m.
Wayne St. (0-1) at SW Minnesota St. (0-1), 6 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central (1-0) at DePauw (0-0), noon
Buena Vista (1-0) at Concordia (Neb.) (0-0), 1 p.m.
Loras (0-1) at Benedictine (0-1), 1 p.m.
Luther (0-1) at Saint Olaf (1-0), 1 p.m.
Neb. Wesleyan (0-1) at Illinois College (0-1), 1 p.m.
Simpson (0-1) at Chicago (0-1), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (1-0) at Monmouth (0-1), 1 p.m.
Coe (0-1) at Cornell (1-0), 7 p.m.
Dubuque (0-1) at Pacific (0-1), 9 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGE
Grand View (0-1) at Baker (1-0), 1 p.m.
Morningside (1-0) at Truman St. (0-1), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (1-0) at Jamestown (1-0), 1 p.m.
St. Ambrose (1-0) at Lindenwood-Belleville (0-1), 1 p.m.
Trinity Bible (0-1) at Grinnell (0-1), 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley (0-1) at William Penn (0-2), 6 p.m.
Waldorf (0-2) at Stetson (1-0), 5 p.m.
Coe (0-1) at Cornell (1-0), 7 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan (0-1) at Eureka (1-0), 7 p.m.
Drake (0-0) at Montana (1-0), 2 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Western CC (2-0) at Hutchinson CC (2-0), noon
Garden City CC (1-0) at Ellsworth CC (0-2), 1 p.m.
Iowa Central CC (0-2) at Coffeyville CC (2-0), 1 p.m.
TV schedule
GAME TODAY
7 p.m. — TCU at SMU (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Arizona at Houston (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Duke at Northwestern (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Eastern Michigan at Purdue (BTN)
11 a.m. — New Mexico at Wisconsin (BTN)
11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at South Florida (KCRG or ESPN)
11 a.m. — Mississippi St. at Kansas St. (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Western Michigan at Michigan (FS1)
Noon — UCLA at Oklahoma (KFXA)
2:30 p.m. — Arkansas St. at Alabama (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Ball St. at Notre Dame (KWWL)
2:30 p.m. — Colorado at Nebraska (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — North Carolina at East Carolina (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St. (BTN)
4 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa (KFXA)
6 p.m. — Clemson at Texas A&M (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Southeastern Louisiana at LSU (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — Wyoming at Missouri (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Illinois at Illinois St. (NBCSCH)
6:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at Minnesota (FS1)
6:30 p.m. — Utah at Northern Illinois (ESPNews)
6:30 p.m. — Virginia at Indiana (BTN)
6:30 p.m. — Western Illinois at Illinois (BTN)
7 p.m. — Penn St. at Pittsburgh (KCRG)
7:30 p.m. — USC at Stanford (KFXA)
9:15 p.m. — California at BYU (ESPN2)
9:15 p.m. — Connecticut at Boise St. (ESPNU)
9:45 p.m. — Michigan St. at Arizona St. (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.