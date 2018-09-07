Game today

BIG 12

TCU (1-0) at SMU (0-1), 7 p.m.

Games Saturday

BIG TEN

Iowa St. (0-0) at Iowa (1-0), 4 p.m.

Duke (1-0) at Northwestern (1-0), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Purdue (0-1), 11 a.m.

New Mexico (1-0) at Wisconsin (1-0), 11 a.m.

Western Michigan (0-1) at Michigan (0-1), 11 a.m.

Colorado (1-0) at Nebraska (0-0), 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers (1-0) at Ohio St. (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Maryland (1-0) at Bowling Green (0-1), 5 p.m.

Fresno St. (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Virginia (1-0) at Indiana (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Western Illinois (0-1) at Illinois (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. (1-0) at Pitt (1-0), 7 p.m.

Michigan St. (1-0) at Arizona St. (1-0), 9:45 p.m.

BIG 12

Iowa St. (0-0) at Iowa (1-0), 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. (1-0) at Kansas St. (1-0), 11 a.m.

UCLA (0-1 at Oklahoma (1-0), noon

Kansas (0-1) at Central Michigan (0-1), 2 p.m.

Lamar (1-0) at Texas Tech (0-1), 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. (0-1) at West Virginia (1-0), 5 p.m.

Baylor (1-0) at UTSA (0-1), 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Colorado (0-1) at South Dakota (0-1), 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0), 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. (0-1) at West Virginia (1-0), 5 p.m.

Indiana St. (1-0) at Louisville (0-1), 6 p.m.

Montana St. (1-0) at South Dakota St. (0-0), 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois (0-1) at Illinois St. (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Western Illinois (0-1) at Illinois (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa (0-1) at Concordia-St. Paul (0-1), noon

MSU-Mankato (1-0) at Augustana (1-0), 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls (1-0) at Winona St. (1-0), 1 p.m.

St. Cloud St. (1-0) at Minn.-Crookston (0-1), 1 p.m.

Bemidji St. (1-0) at U-Mary (0-1), 2 p.m.

MSU-Moorhead (1-0) at Minn.-Duluth (1-0), 6 p.m.

Wayne St. (0-1) at SW Minnesota St. (0-1), 6 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central (1-0) at DePauw (0-0), noon

Buena Vista (1-0) at Concordia (Neb.) (0-0), 1 p.m.

Loras (0-1) at Benedictine (0-1), 1 p.m.

Luther (0-1) at Saint Olaf (1-0), 1 p.m.

Neb. Wesleyan (0-1) at Illinois College (0-1), 1 p.m.

Simpson (0-1) at Chicago (0-1), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (1-0) at Monmouth (0-1), 1 p.m.

Coe (0-1) at Cornell (1-0), 7 p.m.

Dubuque (0-1) at Pacific (0-1), 9 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGE

Grand View (0-1) at Baker (1-0), 1 p.m.

Morningside (1-0) at Truman St. (0-1), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (1-0) at Jamestown (1-0), 1 p.m.

St. Ambrose (1-0) at Lindenwood-Belleville (0-1), 1 p.m.

Trinity Bible (0-1) at Grinnell (0-1), 1 p.m.

Missouri Valley (0-1) at William Penn (0-2), 6 p.m.

Waldorf (0-2) at Stetson (1-0), 5 p.m.

Coe (0-1) at Cornell (1-0), 7 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-1) at Eureka (1-0), 7 p.m.

Drake (0-0) at Montana (1-0), 2 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western CC (2-0) at Hutchinson CC (2-0), noon

Garden City CC (1-0) at Ellsworth CC (0-2), 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Iowa Central CC (0-2) at Coffeyville CC (2-0), 1 p.m.

TV schedule

GAME TODAY

7 p.m. — TCU at SMU (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Arizona at Houston (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Duke at Northwestern (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Eastern Michigan at Purdue (BTN)

11 a.m. — New Mexico at Wisconsin (BTN)

11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at South Florida (KCRG or ESPN)

11 a.m. — Mississippi St. at Kansas St. (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Western Michigan at Michigan (FS1)

Noon — UCLA at Oklahoma (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. — Arkansas St. at Alabama (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. — Ball St. at Notre Dame (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. — Colorado at Nebraska (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — North Carolina at East Carolina (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St. (BTN)

4 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa (KFXA)

6 p.m. — Clemson at Texas A&M (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Southeastern Louisiana at LSU (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — Wyoming at Missouri (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Illinois at Illinois St. (NBCSCH)

6:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at Minnesota (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — Utah at Northern Illinois (ESPNews)

6:30 p.m. — Virginia at Indiana (BTN)

6:30 p.m. — Western Illinois at Illinois (BTN)

7 p.m. — Penn St. at Pittsburgh (KCRG)

7:30 p.m. — USC at Stanford (KFXA)

9:15 p.m. — California at BYU (ESPN2)

9:15 p.m. — Connecticut at Boise St. (ESPNU)

9:45 p.m. — Michigan St. at Arizona St. (ESPN)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments