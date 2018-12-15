FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Easton Stick and the North Dakota State football team gave a rousing going-away present to their beloved coach during his last game in the Fargodome.
Stick ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to help North Dakota State defeat rival South Dakota State 44-21 Friday night in an FCS semifinal game the players dedicated to Bison coach Chris Klieman, who is headed for Kansas State.
Bruce Anderson added two rushing touchdowns for the undefeated and top-seeded Bison (14-0), who will be seeking their seventh FCS title in the last eight years. North Dakota State led 14-7 at intermission and then won a shootout in the second half.
Klieman has received overwhelming support from the team the community for his move to Kansas State. One of the loudest ovations came with about five minutes left when the big screens at the stadium flashed a picture of a fan holding a sign that said, "Thank you coach." As the final seconds ticked away, players came up to Klieman and told him that the victory was for him.
"I am happy for him. He is a player's coach," NDSU running back Seth Wilson said.
"Never underestimate the power of people who live for each other and support each other," Klieman said. "All the things that happened this week galvanized that locker room."
Stick, a first-team AP All-American selection, finished with 316 total yards. He was 12-of-15 passing for 169 yards and no interceptions, but it was his bulldog running that put the game away, especially when three Bison backs went out with minor injuries as the game wore on.
"Easton Stick is the best player in college football. Period," Klieman said. "We're lucky to have him."
The Bison amassed 608 total yards, including 439 rushing.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 50, MAINE 19: This wasn't the first time that Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw seven touchdowns in a game. Or even the second.
But both those were in high school.
Barriere threw seven touchdown passes as Eastern Washington beat Maine 50-19 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, to advance to the national title game against powerhouse North Dakota State.
Nsimba Webster caught four touchdown passes for third-seeded Eastern Washington (12-2), which was playing in the national semifinals for the fifth time in nine years. He had nine catches for 188 yards.
Barriere completed 21 of 30 passes for 352 yards and tied the school record for scoring passes in a game.
Cure Bowl
TULANE 41, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 24: Darius Bradwell rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tulane to its first postseason victory in 16 years.
Justin McMillan improved to 5-1 as the Green Wave's starting quarterback, tossing a first-quarter TD pass to Terren Encalade and running for a late score while accounting for 217 yards total offense — 145 passing and 72 rushing.
Bradwell scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards while setting bowl records for rushing attempts (35) and yards for Tulane (7-6), which won a bowl game for the first time since the 2002 Hawaii Bowl.
Celebration Bowl
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 24, ALCORN ST. 22: Lamar Raynard passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Malik Wilson returned a kickoff for the game-sealing touchdown for North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic conference champion Aggies (10-2) won their second straight HBCU national championship and third in four years. Alcorn State finished 9-4.
New Mexico Bowl
UTAH ST. 52, NORTH TEXAS 13: Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help Utah State rout North Texas.
Interim coach Frank Maile directed the Aggies (11-2) after Matt Wells left to take the Texas Tech job.
Love completed 21 of 43 passes with one interception. D.J. William had two interceptions, helping Utah State ground high-flying North Texas (9-4).
Camellia Bowl
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 23, EASTERN MICHIGAN 21: Tyler Bass kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Georgia Southern a 23-21 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday night.
Shai Werts kept the winning drive alive with a 29-yard scramble on fourth-and-10.
Eastern Michigan (7-6) had delivered its own big fourth-down play to take the lead for the first time. Mike Glass threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Arthur Jackson with 3:33 left on fourth-and-4, followed by Chad Ryland's extra point.
