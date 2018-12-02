Faced with a tricky choice, the College Football Playoff selection committee played it safe and fell back on some simple criteria: One loss is better than two. Winning a conference championship is better than not. Go with the team that avoided getting blown out.
Oklahoma is in the playoff over Georgia and Ohio State, moving into the fourth and final spot Sunday after the Sooners avenged their only loss by winning the Big 12 championship against Texas.
"I feel like we have a team worthy of it, a team that can go make a run," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said on ESPN.
The Sooners (12-1) will face No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 in a matchup of Heisman Trophy front-runner quarterbacks — Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and the Tide's Tua Tagovailoa, who sprained his ankle in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday and is expected to be laid up for two weeks.
No. 2 Clemson (13-0) plays No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl on the same day. The winners meet in the championship game on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.
Georgia (11-2) dropped a spot to fifth and Ohio State (12-1) remained sixth in the selection committee's final top 25. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday and the Buckeyes won the Big Ten against Northwestern. The Sooners paid back a three-point loss to Texas in a Red River Rivalry rematch.
The 13-member selection committee, given the intentionally vague task of picking the four best teams in college football, was watching games and deliberating at a hotel in Grapevine, Texas, until 1:30 a.m. Sunday, committee chairman Rob Mullens said. The committee finished its top four at 10:30 a.m.
Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame separated from the pack by going undefeated.
The tough call was at No. 4. Mullens said the committee determined none of Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State was unequivocally best and that brought the selection protocol into play. The protocol says conference championships, head-to-head results, strength of schedule and comparative outcomes are used as virtual tiebreakers when teams are close. No factor is weighted more than another.
"This is an art, not a science," said Mullens, who is the athletic director at Oregon.
Oklahoma's conference championship gave it the edge over Georgia. The Bulldogs' strength of schedule, with losses to ranked teams, gave Georgia the edge over Ohio State, Mullens said.
Unbeaten UCF finished eighth in the final rankings, nowhere to be found in the committee's playoff discussion.
