FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the eighth straight year with a 35-0 win over eighth-seeded Colgate on Saturday.
Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison (13-0) piled up 443 yards against the Raiders (10-2), who had the top defense in FCS.
The defending national champions, who have won 19 in a row, are home against league rival South Dakota State, the fifth-seed they beat 21-17 in September, next weekend.
Ty Brooks scored on a 26-yard run to cap a four-play, 96-yard drive on NDSU's first possession. A 2-yard pass to Ben Ellefson made it 14-0 in the second quarter. The Bison then went 70 yards on eight plays to open the second half, capped by a 10-yard pass to Darrius Shepherd, who moved into second on the NDSU career list with 179 receptions.
That was more than enough for the Bison, who limited Colgate to 157 yards. The Raiders had tied the FCS record with five shutouts this season and only allowed nine touchdowns in 11 games.
Stick is now 47-3 as a starting quarterback, tying former Bison QB Brock Jensen, who went 47-5 in his career, for the most wins by a starting FCS QB. NDSU kicker Cam Pedersen has converted 91 straight extra points and 251 in his career.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 27, KENNESAW ST. 17: Taryn Christion threw for one touchdown and ran for another — the clincher with 2:22 to play — and fifth-seeded South Dakota State held off fourth-seeded Kennesaw State 27-17 in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday.
Christion scored on a 15-yard run to cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive after the Owls (11-2) had scored on consecutive possessions to close within 20-17.
South Dakota State (10-2) scored on three straight possessions to take a 17-3 lead at halftime. Christion connected with Adam Anderson for a 5-yard score and Pierre Strong had a 9-yard run. Chase Vinatieri kicked his second short field goal to make it 20-3 entering the fourth quarter.
Daniel David, who took over for injured started Chandler Burks, directed two scoring drives. His 19-yard pass to Jake McKenzie, capped a 73-yard drive, just the second passing TD of the season for Daniel. Then he scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 91-yard drive.
Christion was 12 of 18 for 147 yards and Strong ran for 112 yards on 18 carries as SDSU had 308 yards.
In relief of Burks, who set an FCS record of 29 quarterback rushing touchdowns, David was 5 of 11 for 93 yards and ran for 65. He was 3 for 3 passing entering the game.
GRIER WON'T PLAY: West Virginia quarterback Will Grier won't play for the 15th-ranked Mountaineers in the Camping World Bowl against No. 17 Syracuse, instead focusing on preparation for the NFL draft.
Grier announced his decision Saturday in a statement released by West Virginia.
Grier was a Heisman contender this season and a finalist for the Maxwell Award as player of the year. He averaged 351 yards passing and threw 37 touchdown passes.
JAYHAWK SUSPENDED: Kansas star running back Pooka Williams was suspended from the Jayhawks football team Friday and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, one day following his arrest by KU police.
“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” KU coach Les Miles said. “We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”
According to a release from the KU office of public safety, an 18-year-old female student reported Thursday that she was in a “physical altercation” with a 19-year-old male early Wednesday morning at Stouffer Place Apartments. Chris J. Keary, KU’s director of public safety and chief of police, said he could not provide more details on the extent of that altercation.
In the offense report, the woman is listed as an acquaintance of Williams. She sustained minor injuries as a result of bodily force, according to the report.
