BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado football coach Mel Tucker added a few familiar faces from Georgia to serve as his coordinators.
Tucker brought in Jay Johnson to run the offense and Tyson Summers to oversee the defense in moves announced Saturday by the school. Both were on staff with Tucker when he served as the defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs.
Johnson, a former University of Northern Iowa quarterback from Lakeville, Minn., spent the past two seasons handling quality control for the offense at Georgia. Summers held a similar position for the defense last fall. Summers is no stranger to the area, serving as Colorado State's defensive coordinator in 2015.
The 46-year-old Tucker was hired Dec. 5 to take over for Mike MacIntyre. Tucker will retain Darrin Chiaverini, Ross Els and Darian Hagan from MacIntyre's staff.
MEMPHIS STAR TO SKIP BOWL: Memphis will be playing the Birmingham Bowl without All-America running back Darrell Henderson.
Henderson tweeted Wednesday that he's bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, but his post didn't indicate whether he'd play in the Dec. 22 bowl game against Wake Forest (6-6). Memphis coach Mike Norvell has since clarified that the Tigers (8-5) won't have Henderson for the bowl game.
Henderson has 2,328 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns lead all Football Bowl Subdivision players in both categories. Henderson and Florida Atlantic's Devin Singletary are tied for the FBS lead in touchdown runs with 22.
The junior from Batesville, Mississippi, has rushed for 1,909 yards to rank second nationally, behind Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. Henderson, who averages 8.9 yards per carry, was an Associated Press All-America first-team selection.
