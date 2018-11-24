ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury's future was uncertain Saturday after the Red Raiders finished their third consecutive losing season under their former quarterback.
Kingsbury, who has a 35-40 record in six seasons, said he expected to sit down soon with athletic director Kirby Hocutt. The coach wouldn't provide any indication of what he expected to happen.
"Going to talk to Kirby and take it from there," Kingsbury said after a season-ending 35-24 loss to Baylor.
Hocutt, who usually attends the coach's postgame news conferences, wasn't in the room after Saturday's game.
"He's been phenomenal with me, and supportive and given me everything I needed to be successful at Texas Tech," Kingsbury said. "I have the utmost respect for Kirby and what he's done for this university, and he's the best AD in the country, we're all lucky for him."
Kingsbury still has two years left on his contract.
BONAMEGO OUT: John Bonamego is out as Central Michigan's football coach after the Chippewas finished 1-11 this season.
The school announced Friday night that Bonamego will not return, hours after CMU lost its season finale to 51-13 to Toledo .
Bonamego coached CMU for four seasons and went 22-29, with a 15-17 mark in the Mid-American Conference. The school says DHR international will assist with the search for a replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.