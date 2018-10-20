The new college football rule rewarding teams for making fair catches on kickoffs has not caught on like officiating supervisors expected and more changes could be made in 2019 to further reduce kick returns or make them safer.
If a fair catch is made on a kickoff anywhere between the goal line and 25 this season, it is ruled a touchback and the ball is marked at the 25. The goal was to have fewer kick returns, which have a higher injury rate compared with other types of plays because of the likelihood of high-speed player collisions.
Fair catches were made on just 11.2 percent of kickoffs in the Football Bowl Subdivision through games of Oct. 13 or approximately half the season. There were touchbacks in the end zone on 45 percent of kickoffs while 40.6 percent were returned (compared with 51 percent returned for the entire 2017 season). The remaining 3.2 percent of kickoffs were either out of bounds or onside attempts.
The figures were generated by reports submitted to the NCAA by game officials and provided to The Associated Press on Friday.
According to a study done in 2012, the most recent data available, the average starting position after a kickoff return was between the 22- and 23-yard line if the returner starts in the end zone.
“When we put the rule in place, No. 1, I thought it was probably good for the game and I expected to see it used a little bit more because the average return is not the 25,” Big Ten coordinator of officials Bill Carollo said.
A downside to the rule: A muffed fair catch is marked at the spot regardless of which team recovers, as happens on a punt. Atlantic Coast Conference coordinator of officiating Dennis Hennigan said coaches told him they would prefer their returners to run back kicks instead of risking a muff and getting pinned deep in their end. Hennigan said coaches also told him they don’t want to forfeit the possibility of a long return.
Alabama’s Nick Saban is in that camp. The Crimson Tide’s Josh Jacobs leads the FBS with a 34.2-yard average on nine returns, and he ran one back 77 yards for a touchdown.
“We’re using that as a play in the game to try to make a big play,” Saban said. “We have explosive players to do it. A lot of people have used the fair catch against us and taken the ball at the 25-yard line, which is their prerogative.”
