POCATELLO, Idaho — Northern Iowa took control early and ran away with a 41-17 win over Idaho State in Pocatello on Saturday.

With the Panthers winning in blowout fashion, the plays that turned momentum came early and often for UNI.

First Quarter | 11:40 | Third and 12 | UNI 40

On the first drive of the game, Idaho State managed to drive into Panther territory and get first and 10 on the UNI 38 in seven plays.

A sack on first down pushed the Bengals backwards six yards and forced them into a third and long situation.

On third, freshman quarterback Jordan Cooke looked to find Alfred Jordan Jr. down the middle. A double post route freed up Jordan in a soft spot of the UNI defense and appeared to be a simple first down pitch and catch.

Cooke’s pass sailed on him and out of reach of his target, forcing the Bengals to put inside UNI territory.

Had Cooke’s pass been on the money, Jordan would have caught it in stride at the UNI 19 and be able to set up a field goal at minimum for Idaho State.

First Quarter | 10:06 | Third and 6 | UNI 13

At risk of a three-and-out after the punt caused by Cooke’s errant throw, the Panthers needed a conversion on third and medium deep in their own territory.

A gain of five and a loss of one on first and second down left UNI needing six yards for a new set of downs on third.

Logan Wolf delivered 12.

With time in the pocket, quarterback Theo Day managed to find Wolf in a soft spot in the Idaho State secondary for a gain of 12 yards and the first down.

Wolf ran a simple curl route, settling in the aforementioned and made the catch at the UNI 25-yard line.

The conversion allowed the Panthers to continue on a 13-play, 91-yard drive which running back Tye Edwards capped with a 2-yard touchdown run to give UNI an early 7-0 advantage.

First Quarter | 4:33 | First and 10 | UNI 47

Leading 7-0 with the ball on their own 30-yard line after a fumble recovery by Tate Sander, UNI took the ball 70 yards in two plays for a touchdown.

On the first play of the Panthers second drive, Day hit Sam Schnee for a gain of 17. With first and 10 from their own 47-yard line, Day looked Schnee’s way again and hit him in stride over the middle for a touchdown.

Schnee caught the ball behind the entire Bengals defense, at the Idaho State 20, and sprint the remaining 20 yards for the score.

A flash of 2022, the touchdown doubled UNI’s advantage and put the Panthers firmly in control of the contest the rest of the way.

Second Quarter | 13.0 | Second and 10 | ISU 14

A Edwin Dearman interception with 1:37 remaining in the first half gave UNI possession on its own 31-yard line.

Looking to grow its 20-3 lead before half, UNI went to its two-minute offense to find the end zone before the break.

Seven plays, and 1:14, after the Dearman pick, Day spiked the ball on first and 10 at the Idaho State 14 with 18 seconds left on the first half game clock.

On second and 10, Day hit Schnee on a 14-yard touchdown pass to push the UNI lead to 27-3. Their second touchdown connection of the day, the touchdown helped the Panthers head to the locker room with a 24-point lead.

Their first halftime lead of the season, UNI rode the advantage through the second half for the 24-point win.

