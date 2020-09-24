College football: Cyclones showing it can be done safely

AMES — Iowa State is a standard bearer in the Big 12 of how to properly mitigate COVID-19.

Iowa State’s football team hasn’t had a positive test in four weeks. The athletic department just tested all 631 student athletes and staff with zero positive tests. Dating back to Sept. 11ths tests, Iowa State has had 833 negative tests and zero positive tests.

Iowa State football’s next opponent, TCU, had to postpone its first game due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. Other Big 12 teams like Kansas State and Texas had to shut down during the preseason.

The key to Iowa State’s magic formula isn’t a secret. All they’re doing is listening to the doctors, scientists and experts, and following their basic directions they’ve been offering since the beginning. And then holding themselves and their teammates to that standard.

“The challenge in college athletics is you’re dealing with 18 to 22 year olds,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “We can’t keep our kids in a hotel. We can’t keep them in a bubble like the NBA. So, the reality has to be in the buy-in value of the 18 to 22 year olds in your sport to say you, ‘You know what? I’m going to make great choices. I’m going to wear a mask if I have to go out in public. I may not go out to a restaurant. I may make great decisions and stay at home.”