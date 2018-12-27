NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Taylor played tour guide for his Wisconsin teammates who had never visited New York. They hit the usual landmarks with trips to Lincoln Center and Times Square. Taylor even gave his buds a taste of the luxe life with a window-shopping jaunt along Fifth Avenue.
“It’s real fun to see those guys looking at all those sights,” said Taylor, a New Jersey native. “New York has a lot to offer.”
Taylor gave the Badgers one more dazzling sight to see, and the nation’s leading rusher heads home with his own sweet souvenir — an MVP trophy.
Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard season mark to help Wisconsin rout Miami 35-3 in a chilly Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night.
“We’ve got the best back in the country,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said after he accepted the Pinstripe trophy from Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.
There are few in football who would argue that point. Taylor, just a sophomore, ripped off runs of 39 and 41 yards at Yankee Stadium and combined with a defense that forced five turnovers to help a Wisconsin (8-5) team ranked fourth in the first AP Top 25 poll salvage its fifth straight bowl victory. The loss had to seem like a rerun for Miami: Taylor ran for 130 yards in Wisconsin’s 34-24 win over the Hurricanes last season in the Orange Bowl.
“Definitely playing them last year, it helped out a lot,” Taylor said.
Taylor, who finished with 2,194 yards rushing and 16 TDs, has been a bright spot for a team that failed to come close to lofty expectations.
“What JT’s done, it’s as good as there is,” Chryst said.
Independence Bowl
DUKE 56, TEMPLE 27: Temple was making big special-teams plays, returning interceptions for touchdowns and looking like a team that might crush Duke for a big postseason win.
But the Owls had one problem that couldn’t be overcome: Coach David Cutcliffe doesn’t lose in Shreveport.
Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke recovered from a slow start to blow past Temple 56-27 in the Independence Bowl on Thursday.
Cutcliffe is now 4-0 in the Independence Bowl dating back to 1998.
“When we come to Shreveport,” Cutcliffe said with a grin. “Don’t bet against us.”
Texas Bowl
BAYLOR 45, VANDERBILT 38: Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, the second a tiebreaking 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, and ran for 109 yards and another score to help Baylor beat Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Brewer connected with Marques Jones for the 52-yard stroke that that made it 45-38 with less than two minutes left. The Bears then stopped Vanderbilt on fourth-and-5 to secure the victory.
Brewer’s other touchdown pass was a 75-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter and he scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
The Bears finished 7-6 a year after they managed just one in coach Matt Rhule’s first season.
Vanderbilt (6-7) was led by Kyle Shurmur, who threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who ran for two touchdowns and set a Texas Bowl record with 243 yards rushing — which ranks second in school history.
