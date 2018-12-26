DETROIT (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim took full advantage of holes his teammates created to burst through the line or get to the outside.
And when defenders were in Ibrahim’s way, he simply lowered his shoulder to run over them.
Ibrahim ran for career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns, leading Minnesota to a 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in the Quick Lane Bowl.
The Golden Gophers (7-6) won three of their last four games, and Ibrahim had a lot to do with that. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound redshirt freshman running back had 121 yards rushing in a win at Wisconsin that made Minnesota bowl-eligible and ran for 155 yards last month in a victory over Purdue.
“He’s not the biggest, strongest or fastest,” coach P.J. Fleck said. “He has that too short, too small, too this, king of the toos, which is right up my alley. This kid’s got more heart, passion, courage and plays the game the right way more than anybody I’ve ever met.”
The Yellow Jackets (7-6) did not have the speed or strength to slow down Ibrahim, who was so effective Minnesota didn’t have to punt once. And, their triple-option offense was stunted in coach Paul Johnson’s finale .
“They did pretty much whatever they wanted,” said Johnson, who is retiring as Georgia Tech’s coach. “We never stopped the run and then we let them throw it over our head a couple times.
“I wasn’t expecting that, but that’s life and you move on.”
The Gophers limited Georgia Tech to 206 yards on the ground after it led the nation with 335 yards rushing per game.
Cheez-It Bowl
TCU 10, CALIFORNIA 7, OT: Jonathan Song kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime after being replaced for a potential winning kick at the end of regulation, lifting TCU to a wild victory over California in the Cheez-It Bowl.
TCU (7-6) had a chance to win it in regulation, sending out Song for a 44-yard field goal. After Cal (7-6) called a timeout, the Horned Frogs switched kickers and Cole Bunce hooked the kick wide left.
TCU’s Juwuan Johnson intercepted Chase Forrest’s pass to open overtime and nearly returned it for a touchdown. The Horned Frogs were called for sideline interference on the play and had to start their overtime possession at the 40.
TCU worked its way down the field and Song was sent out for the winner. Cal called another timeout, but this time Song stayed out and sent the kick straight through the uprights to end a crazy night in the desert.
The Bears and Horned Frogs combined for nine interceptions — most in the bowl’s 30-year history by two. Cal’s Jaylinn Hawkins broke a Cheez-It Bowl record with three interceptions.
First Responder Bowl
DALLAS (AP) — No. 23 Boise State’s first appearance at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium turned into what is believed to be the first bowl game called off because of weather.
The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between the Broncos and Boston College was canceled because of the threat of severe weather after a delay of nearly 1 1/2 hours Wednesday.
The game was stopped with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter. The delay came not long after AJ Dillon ran 19 yards for a touchdown.
Both schools said they would offer refunds for tickets purchased through their athletic departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.