College Basketball: UNI conference schedule announced

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team announced the full Missouri Valley Conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Thursday.

The Panthers open conference play with a pair of preview-esque contests as UNI travels to Bradley on November 30 and hosts Evansville on December 3.

After five nonconference battles in December, the Panthers begin their regular season title defense against Missouri State on December 28. UNI won both games against the Bears last season, 85-84 and 95-75.

UNI rings in the New Year with a road contest against the Illinois State Redbirds on December 31. The Panthers swept the Redbirds during the 2021-22 campaign with wins of 79-64 and 72-70.

In the first year since the departure of Loyola Chicago for the Atlantic 10, UNI sees all three Valley newcomers--Belmont, Murray State and the University of Illinois Chicago--in January.

The Panthers host the 2021 March Madness-qualifying Racers on January 10 in Cedar Falls. It will be the first meeting between the two programs. Murray State joins the MVC after 74 season in the Ohio Valley Conference.

On January 14, UNI hits the road to take on the Belmont Bruins in the Curb Event Center in Nashville. The Panthers round out their conference slate by hosting the Bruins in the McLeod Center on February 26. UNI takes on Belmont for the first two times in program history this season. Belmont joins the MVC after competing in the Ohio Valley Conference since 2012.

After a single home game against Illinois State on January 18, UNI heads to Chicago to take on the UIC Flames, formerly of the Horizon League, in the Credit Union 1 Arena. The Panthers and Flames formerly matched up on a yearly basis as members of the defunct Mid-Continent Conference (a predecessor of the Summit League). UNI owns an 11-11 record against the Flames with a 1-2 record under head coach Ben Jacobson.

UIC and Murray State are the only two conference opponents which UNI does not play a home-home series against during the 2022-23 season.

In-state rival Drake, picked as the preseason favorite to win the league, will host UNI in the Knapp Center on February 1 while UNI hosts the Bulldogs two weeks later on February 15.

Arch Madness, the MVC Championship Tournament, begins on March 2 in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.

Tip-off times for each game will be announced at a later date.

UNI Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Nov. 2 - Dubuque (Exhibition), Nov. 7 - Wartburg, Nov. 11 - @Richmond, Nov. 14 - @Virginia, Nov. 21 - San Francisco (Hall of Fame Classic), Nov. 22 - Wichita State or Grand Canyon (Hall of Fame Classic), Nov. 26 - Northern Illinois, Nov. 30 - @Bradley* Dec. 3 - Evansville*, Dec. 6 - Toledo, Dec. 9 - McNeese State, Dec. 12 - South Florida, Dec. 17 - Towson (Legends of Basketball Chicago Hoops Showcase), Dec. 22 - St. Bonaventure, Dec. 28 - Missouri State*, Dec. 31 - @Illinois State* Jan. 4 - @Valparaiso*, Jan. 7 - Southern Illinois*, Jan. 10 - Murray State*, Jan. 14 - @Belmont*, Jan. 18 - Illinois State*, Jan. 21 - @UIC*, Jan. 25 - Valparaiso*, Jan. 28 - @Indiana State* Feb. 1 - @Drake*, Feb. 4 - Bradley*, Feb.8 - @Evansville*, Feb.11 - Indiana State*, Feb. 15 - Drake*, Feb. 18 - @Missouri State*, Feb. 22 - @Southern Illinois*, Feb. 26 - Belmont* March 2-5 - MVC Tournament (St. Louis, Missouri) * - Missouri Valley Conference Game