Cody Emery

Emery

CODY EMERY was appointed the Bremer County ISU Extension 4-H youth coordinator. He graduated from University of Northern Iowa and Indian Hills Community College. He was working with students in the Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock School systems.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments