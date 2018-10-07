Letters to the Editor logo

 

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- The Paris Climate Accord has called for a goal of keeping global warming to below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. While this may not seem like much of an increase, even these few degrees will have serious consequences.

According to a recent article in the New York Times Magazine, a two-degree Celsius increase will cause the sea levels to rise several meters, the extinction of tropical reefs, and the abandonment of the Persian Gulf. Although there was no time-line associated, these are profound predictions, and the situation could get worse. If the two-degree goal (which many have called overly optimistic) is not met, the predictions are too dire to think about.

While these predictions are in the future, we can already see that we are headed in that direction. Sea levels have risen three inches since 1993, the Great Barrier Reef off Australia has suffered wide-spread bleaching, and Miami has experienced episodes of high-tide flooding.

Global climate change is happening and is largely being caused by us. Our leaders in Washington should be debating the best way to combat climate change – not whether it is real. Maybe then we could stop these predictions from happening.

