Letters to the Editor logo

 

RENATA SACK

WATERLOO -- On Sept. 20 I attended a lecture by Elizabeth Kolbert, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and journalist at The New Yorker. Her lecture was based on her book, "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History."

The facts and consequences of our present day actions made clear in this talk, made it even more urgent and important for us citizens of the United States to participate in the democratic system, exercise our right to vote and elect candidates who understand the pressing needs for humanity and the environment facing us.

Here in our beautiful State of Iowa we should make all efforts to choose wisely individuals who have the compassion, energy and skills to shape Iowa’s future to become sustainable, economically sound and desirable.

We must desperately fix our broken health care, we must fund quality education on all levels, we must stop giving such exorbitant monies to special interests, and above all we must realign our agricultural practices to secure clean water, healthy soil and clean air for Iowa’s future. Climate change is here.

Without supporting a livable environment for humans, fauna and flora coming generations of Iowans will not be able to forge a livelihood.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments