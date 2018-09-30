RENATA SACK
WATERLOO -- On Sept. 20 I attended a lecture by Elizabeth Kolbert, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and journalist at The New Yorker. Her lecture was based on her book, "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History."
The facts and consequences of our present day actions made clear in this talk, made it even more urgent and important for us citizens of the United States to participate in the democratic system, exercise our right to vote and elect candidates who understand the pressing needs for humanity and the environment facing us.
Here in our beautiful State of Iowa we should make all efforts to choose wisely individuals who have the compassion, energy and skills to shape Iowa’s future to become sustainable, economically sound and desirable.
We must desperately fix our broken health care, we must fund quality education on all levels, we must stop giving such exorbitant monies to special interests, and above all we must realign our agricultural practices to secure clean water, healthy soil and clean air for Iowa’s future. Climate change is here.
Without supporting a livable environment for humans, fauna and flora coming generations of Iowans will not be able to forge a livelihood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.